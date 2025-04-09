Interpublic Bolsters Commerce Capabilities with Strategic Appointment of AI Commerce Pioneer Yaniv Sarig

New York, NY, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced the appointment of Yaniv Sarig as Global Head of AI Commerce, reinforcing the company’s commitment to advancing systematic commerce solutions for global brands. Sarig, a seasoned entrepreneur and AI commerce pioneer, moves into the role after working with Interpublic in a consulting capacity and will continue reporting to the company’s Global Chief Commerce Strategy Officer, Jeriad Zoghby.

In his expanded role, Sarig will capitalize on growing consumer interest in using Gen AI to shop, as 71% of consumers want Gen AI integrated into their shopping experiences, according to new Capgemini research. Sarig will work closely with agency and technology leaders across the Interpublic portfolio to develop agentic commerce solutions that enable clients to grow profitable share across an increasingly fragmented omnichannel landscape. His remit will also include integrating market-wide data signals provided by Intelligence Node, which was acquired by Interpublic in 2024, into agentic platforms and building strategic partnerships with key players in the commerce ecosystem, including Salsify, Pacvue and Flywheel, to create a more robust and cohesive suite of commerce solutions for clients.

Sarig co-founded and served as CEO of Aterian (NASDAQ: ATER), a technology-driven consumer goods company that built and scaled several multimillion-dollar brands with a marketplace-focused strategy. Under his leadership, Aterian emerged as a leader in the third-party seller ecosystem, leveraging automation and machine learning to optimize product development, supply chain management, and digital marketing. His expertise in running AI-powered commerce operations will be instrumental as Interpublic expands its commerce solutions to help large brands compete in an increasingly complex omnichannel marketplace.

“We are thrilled to have Yaniv join our team in an expanded capacity,” said Zoghby. “He brings a unique perspective as a pioneer in applying machine learning and automation to commerce and as a former CEO of a publicly traded consumer goods company. This strategic hire underscores Interpublic’s commitment to leveraging AI advancements towards commerce innovation, equipping brands with the systems and insights needed to compete in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

"The commerce landscape continues to rapidly evolve, driving more complexity and challenges for consumer brands," said Sarig. "Having built and operated digitally native brands that leveraged data, automation and machine learning to compete effectively, I've seen firsthand how technology can become a key differentiator in winning the digital shelf. I'm excited to join Interpublic to help enterprise brands harness the latest advances in AI to systematically manage commerce capabilities at scale. By combining IPG's agency expertise with the ability of LLMs to apply expert level analysis to Intelligence Node’s data, we can empower brands to thrive in this new era of commerce complexity."

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.





