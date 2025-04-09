Tri Pointe Homes Announces Retirement of Division President Tom Grable, Capping Decades of Industry Impact with a Remarkable Legacy

IRVINE, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced that longtime executive and industry leader Tom Grable has retired after more than 15 years of exceptional leadership with the company. Grable, who has served as division president of Tri Pointe Homes Orange County–Los Angeles since 2014, leaves behind an unforgettable legacy of operational excellence, community influence, and deep industry engagement.

“Tom has played an integral role in shaping the culture, performance, and strategic direction of Tri Pointe Homes in Southern California,” said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “His ability to lead with both vision and heart, combined with his unmatched knowledge of land use, planning, and policy, has earned him tremendous respect within our company and throughout the industry. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and look forward to his continued involvement in housing and community initiatives.”

Grable joined Tri Pointe Homes in 2010 as vice president of project management. Under his expanded role as division president, he was responsible for planning and implementing annual business plans and overseeing all aspects of new home community development for the Orange County-Los Angeles region, including land acquisition, entitlements, architecture, engineering, construction, sales, marketing, and customer care. His visionary leadership helped scale operations while maintaining the high standards of quality and community engagement for which Tri Pointe Homes is known.

Grable’s impact extends beyond corporate success. A tireless advocate for housing policy reform and industry collaboration, he has held prominent leadership roles with the California Building Industry Association (CBIA), the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC), and the Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed), among others. He served as CBIA Chair in 2023, BIASC Chair in 2020, and BIASC President in 2019, in addition to numerous board and committee appointments spanning two decades. He also serves as a planning commissioner for the City of Lake Forest and has been a champion of industry-wide legislative reform, coining and promoting the now widely-used term “housing policy crisis” to describe the core barriers to new housing in California. In 2024, Grable was honored with the Spirit of Life® Award by City of Hope’s Construction Industries Alliance, one of the homebuilding industry’s most prestigious philanthropic recognitions, after leading a yearlong fundraising campaign that raised more than $1.2 million to support cancer research and expand City of Hope’s Orange County campus.

Grable’s career in homebuilding spans more than three decades. Before joining Tri Pointe Homes, he held senior leadership positions at William Lyon Homes, Beazer Homes, and Watt Homes, and played an instrumental role in helping monetize distressed real estate assets as a receiver’s agent following the Great Recession. He began his career in land use and environmental planning and has remained deeply involved in local- and state-level development policy. Grable holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Fullerton, and completed professional certificate programs in project management, land use and environmental planning, and light construction and development management at University of California, Irvine.

“I have always believed this business is about relationships and building trust with our customers, communities, and team members,” said Grable. “Tri Pointe Homes has given me the opportunity to do that on an extraordinary scale. I am incredibly proud of the team we have built, the homes we have delivered, and the lives we have touched. I look forward to supporting the industry in new ways and cheering on Tri Pointe Homes as it continues to grow.”

Succeeding Grable is Scott Pasternak, a seasoned homebuilding executive with nearly 27 years of experience spanning land acquisition, finance, development, and operations functions. Pasternak joined Tri Pointe Homes as vice president of finance in 2015 with responsibilities that comprised all financial operations, including financial planning and reporting, asset management and underwriting, land banking, and more. He most recently served as senior vice president of business operations, where he oversaw the division’s land acquisition, entitlement, development, and finance efforts, and collaborated closely with leaders across construction, project management, and strategic planning. Prior to joining Tri Pointe, Pasternak held various leadership roles at Ryland Homes and PulteGroup across multiple regions, including vice president of finance for Ryland’s largest division in Houston and regional controller at Pulte. He began his career as a CPA and auditor at Ernst & Young. Pasternak currently serves on the Board of Directors for the BIASC’s Orange County Chapter. He earned his bachelor’s degree in economics and management from Albion College in Michigan and is a dedicated family man, sports enthusiast, and avid traveler.

“Scott is a proven leader with deep operational expertise and a sharp strategic mindset,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “He has worked closely alongside Tom for nearly a decade and is known for his thoughtful, analytical approach, collaborative spirit, and unwavering focus on results. Scott is uniquely prepared to lead the division into its next chapter.”

