Xage Security Appoints Susanto Irwan as President and Chief Technology Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage Security , a global leader in zero trust access and protection, today announced the promotion of cofounder Susanto Irwan to the role of President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this expanded role, Irwan will continue leading Xage’s technology vision while scaling the company’s efforts across product and R&D investments.

Irwan has led Xage’s technical strategy since its founding in 2017, playing a pivotal role in developing the company’s product portfolio. As President and CTO, he will deepen his engagement with customers and partners while continuing to spearhead platform innovation.

At the heart of Xage’s next wave of growth and innovation is the protection of AI infrastructure and the integration of AI as a foundational capability. Breakthroughs in AI are enabling Xage to deliver a faster path to protection and productivity—without disrupting existing operations. By embedding intelligence directly into the platform, Xage is creating an intuitive user experience for more accessible and effective zero trust enforcement than ever before.

“Building the company and product at Xage is my passion,” said Susanto Irwan. “What we’ve accomplished is a source of personal pride—and, more importantly, it’s making a real impact. My focus will remain on advancing our mission: innovating to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats and protecting the systems that matter most to society.”

The company also announced that Duncan Greatwood, Chairman of the Board of Directors (BOD), will resume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Greatwood, who previously served as Xage’s CEO from 2017 to 2023, rejoins the company following a leave of absence. Geoffrey Mattson, who served as CEO during Greatwood’s leave, will continue to work with the company as an advisor.

“Xage is at a pivotal inflection point,” said Duncan Greatwood. “With accelerating market demand, a robust product roadmap, and the transformational potential of AI embedded into our innovation strategy, I’m excited to return and help lead the company into its next chapter of growth. I want to thank Geoff Mattson for his leadership, under which the company has continued to secure major new customers and to expand its product portfolio to position us strongly for our next phase. The momentum we’re seeing—and the critical need for intelligent, adaptive cybersecurity—point to tremendous upside. As attackers increasingly leverage AI to scale threats, our commitment to building AI-powered protection and productivity into our platform is more important than ever.”

Other recent executive hires further underscore Xage’s momentum, including the appointments of Russell McGuire as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Ashraf Daqqa as Vice President of the META Region.

Xage continues to experience rapid growth, driven by rising demand for zero trust solutions across critical sectors. The company has achieved 2x growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR), alongside strong customer acquisition—growing its customer base across energy, defense, utilities, manufacturing, transportation, and supply chain & logistics sectors. Recent customer wins include major contracts with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and multiple Global 2000 enterprises.

In parallel, Xage continues to build strong momentum with strategic partners, further expanding its reach and impact across critical markets. Key partnerships with industry leaders such as SAIC, Darktrace, Optiv, World Wide Technology (WWT), CyberKnight Technologies, and Orange Cyberdefense are driving broader adoption of Xage’s zero trust solutions and accelerating customer success across both commercial and public sector verticals.

“We’ve had strong conviction in Xage from the beginning, and that belief has only deepened as the company begins to scale,” said Sumant Mandal, Managing Partner at March Capital. “Congratulations to Susanto for his expanded role and we are excited to have Duncan resume as CEO.”

“Xage has demonstrated exceptional traction across critical sectors, fueled by a product that’s both visionary and practical,” said Mark Gudiksen, Managing Partner at Piva Capital. “With a leadership team deeply rooted in both innovation and execution, we’re pleased to back a company with such potential.”

About Xage Security

Xage Security is a global leader in zero trust access and protection on a mission to pioneer a secure tomorrow. Control access and prevent attacks in the cloud, in the data center, at the remote operational edge anywhere on Earth, and even in orbit with the Xage Fabric Platform. Xage is easy to manage and can be deployed in a day, giving users easy and secure access to the assets they need from anywhere, while preventing advanced adversaries and insider threats at every stage of the attack chain. Learn why organizations like the U.S. Space Force, PETRONAS, and Kinder Morgan choose Xage at xage.com.