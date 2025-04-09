Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 21 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
9 April 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 8 April 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|54,450
|157,261,786
|2 April 2025
|3,000
|2,868.00
|8,604,000
|3 April 2025
|5,000
|2,733.04
|13,665,200
|4 April 2025
|7,000
|2,576.16
|18,033,120
|7 April 2025
|4,500
|2,457.17
|11,057,265
|8 April 2025
|4,500
|2,595.05
|11,677,725
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|78,450
|220,299,096
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 600,463 B shares corresponding to 2.78 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 April 2025 is enclosed.
In company announcement no. 07/2025, the maximum number of B shares that may be acquired under the share buy-back programme was set at 900,000 shares. Following the 1:10 share split resolved by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025, this is adjusted to 9,000,000 B shares. The maximum aggregate nominal value remains unchanged at 9,000,000 DKK.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments