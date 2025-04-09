ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

 | Source: ROCKWOOL A/S ROCKWOOL A/S

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 21 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

9 April 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 2 – 8 April 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]54,450 157,261,786
2 April 20253,0002,868.008,604,000
3 April 20255,0002,733.0413,665,200
4 April 20257,0002,576.1618,033,120
7 April 20254,5002,457.1711,057,265
8 April 20254,5002,595.0511,677,725
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)78,450 220,299,096

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 600,463 B shares corresponding to 2.78 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 2 – 8 April 2025 is enclosed.

In company announcement no. 07/2025, the maximum number of B shares that may be acquired under the share buy-back programme was set at 900,000 shares. Following the 1:10 share split resolved by the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 2 April 2025, this is adjusted to 9,000,000 B shares. The maximum aggregate nominal value remains unchanged at 9,000,000 DKK.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments


Attachments

SE-2025-21_EN SE-2025-21_Transactions B shares

Recommended Reading