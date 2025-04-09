Greases Market to Surpass USD 8.70 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Demand from Automotive and Industrial Sectors | SNS Insider

Austin, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greases Market was valued at USD 6.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.70 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2024 to 2032.

The rising demand for high-performance lubricants in automotive, industrial machinery, and aerospace sectors is fueling market expansion. Increasing automation in manufacturing and the growing need for energy-efficient lubrication solutions further contribute to growth. Additionally, the shift toward bio-based and synthetic greases due to environmental concerns presents significant opportunities. Emerging markets, infrastructure development, and advancements in tribology research are expected to drive innovation. The expansion of electric vehicles (EVs) also creates new avenues for specialized lubricants. Companies investing in R&D to enhance product efficiency and sustainability will gain a competitive edge, shaping the future of the greases industry.

The U.S. Greases Market was valued at USD 4.79 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4.01% from 2024 to 2032.

The U.S. greases market is expanding due to rising demand in automotive, industrial, and aerospace sectors. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of high-performance, bio-based, and synthetic lubricants. Automation, infrastructure projects, and the rise of EVs further boost demand, creating opportunities for advanced lubrication solutions to enhance efficiency and sustainability.





Key Players:

Greases Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 8.70 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.10% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments •By Thickener Type (Metallic Soap Thickener, Non-soap Thickener [Inorganic, Polyurea, Clay-based])

•By Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Bio-based Oil)

•By End-use Industry (Automotive, Construction, Mining, General Manufacturing, Metal Production, Power Generation, Agriculture, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing Utilization of Bio-Based and Biodegradable Greases in Sustainable Industrial Applications Boosts the Grease Market Growth.

By Thickener Type, Metallic Soap Thickeners Maintain Stronghold in the Greases Market with a market share of 68.5%

Their dominance is driven by superior water resistance, thermal stability, and versatility in industrial and automotive applications. Widely used by manufacturers like Ford and General Motors, lithium-based greases excel in high-load and high-temperature conditions, making them essential for automotive, aerospace, and heavy machinery applications. Additionally, their ability to provide excellent lubrication under extreme pressure enhances equipment longevity and efficiency. Despite supply concerns and price fluctuations due to lithium shortages, demand remains strong, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs), aerospace, and heavy-duty industries. The ongoing shift toward sustainable alternatives has also led to research into alternative thickeners, such as calcium sulfonate and polyurea-based greases, which offer comparable performance in specialized applications. Manufacturers are actively investing in innovative formulations to enhance product efficiency while addressing environmental concerns, ensuring metallic soap thickeners continue to hold a competitive edge in the market.

By Base Oil, Mineral Oil-Based Greases Retain Market Leadership in 2023 with a market share of 65% Despite Rising Demand for Synthetic Alternatives

Despite growing interest in synthetic and bio-based alternatives, mineral oils remain widely used due to cost-effectiveness, availability, and reliable performance across industries. Recognized by the Society of Tribologists and Lubrication Engineers (STLE), they are preferred for general-purpose lubrication in automotive, construction, and manufacturing. Their consistent viscosity and ability to function well in moderate temperatures make them an industry favorite. Leading brands like Toyota and Volkswagen rely on them for chassis and bearing lubrication due to their long-standing performance history. While synthetic greases offer superior durability, oxidation resistance, and performance in extreme temperatures, their higher costs have sustained mineral oil-based greases as the market’s preferred choice for moderate operating conditions. Additionally, advancements in additive technology have improved the anti-wear and corrosion-resistant properties of mineral-based greases, extending their application in industrial machinery, marine equipment, and hydraulic systems. As industries look for cost-effective yet efficient lubrication solutions, mineral oil-based greases continue to dominate, despite the rising preference for more environmentally friendly alternatives.

By End-use Industry, Automotive Industry Leads the Greases Market in 2023 with a market share of 42.1%, Driven by Rising Vehicle Production and EV Advancements

The dominance is driven by extensive use in wheel bearings, chassis, gears, and electric motor systems. The International Energy Agency (IEA) attributes this growth to increasing vehicle production, particularly in emerging markets. With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), automakers like Tesla, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are investing in advanced greases for enhanced thermal and electrical insulation. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) highlights the role of high-quality greases in reducing friction and improving fuel efficiency, further solidifying the automotive sector’s dominance in the market. Additionally, the demand for specialized lubricants designed to handle high-performance requirements in modern electric drivetrains has increased significantly. Grease formulations that provide long-lasting lubrication and superior oxidation stability are being developed to meet the needs of high-speed motors, power electronics, and battery components. Furthermore, stringent emission regulations and the need for fuel-efficient solutions have prompted manufacturers to adopt advanced greasing solutions that enhance vehicle lifespan and operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific Maintains Dominance in the Greases Market, North America Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, Asia Pacific led the greases market with a 45.3% share, fueled by rapid industrialization, strong automotive production, and manufacturing growth in China, India, and Japan. China, producing over 27 million vehicles, remains a key driver, alongside its thriving construction and mining sectors. India’s 9.5% manufacturing growth and Japan’s reliance on high-performance greases for precision engineering further strengthen the region’s leadership, supported by increasing bio-based lubricant adoption.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the greases market, driven by surging demand for synthetic greases in automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. The U.S. leads with over 1.4 million EVs sold in 2023, promoting advanced lubricants. Government regulations on sustainability and Canada’s expanding oil and gas industry further boost demand. Mexico’s thriving automotive sector, with major automakers investing in industrial greases, accelerates regional growth.

