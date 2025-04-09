New AI-Powered Documentation Platform to Enhance TSplus User Experience and Accessibility

PARIS, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned online documentation platform, now enhanced with cutting-edge AI-powered features that make it easier than ever for users around the globe to access, search, and share information.

This major innovation reflects TSplus’ ongoing commitment to improving the user experience by delivering intuitive solutions that hide technical complexity and make powerful software easy to use, deploy, and maintain.

A New Era of Smarter Documentation for TSplus User

The new TSplus Documentation is more than a facelift – it’s a complete rethinking of how users interact with support resources. Key new features include:

AI-powered automatic translation in 8 languages for truly global support

in 8 languages for truly global support Multilingual smart search – find relevant content instantly, in your preferred language

– find relevant content instantly, in your preferred language Downloadable multilingual PDFs – easy sharing and offline access

– easy sharing and offline access An integrated AI Chat Assistant – get instant answers and guidance 24/7

– get instant answers and guidance 24/7 Dark/Light Mode – choose your preferred reading experience

– choose your preferred reading experience Enhanced code block formatting & one-click copy – faster implementation for IT professionals

– faster implementation for IT professionals A sleek, modern interface – faster loading, more intuitive navigation, and mobile-friendly



These enhancements are designed to make the search for information faster and more natural; while also improving the way users can share or embed knowledge across teams, clients, and platforms.

A New Domain for a New TSplus User Experience

The documentation is now hosted on a new domain: https://docs.tsplus.net/

While redirects from the old address (docs.terminalserviceplus.com) are in place, TSplus encourages users and partners to update their bookmarks and website links to ensure a seamless experience.

Designed With the TSplus User in Mind

This launch is the direct result of feedback from customers and partners around the world.

“We’ve listened to our users,” says Amine Boukhari, the developer behind the project. “They needed faster access to help articles, better multilingual support, and easier ways to find and share information. This new platform delivers all that – and more.”

The initiative perfectly aligns with the TSplus philosophy: making enterprise-grade remote access and IT management tools accessible — not just in terms of pricing and platform compatibility, but in usability. TSplus products are designed to simplify IT operations by hiding technical complexity behind clean, easy-to-use interfaces, empowering organizations of all sizes to work smarter and more efficiently.

Download and try any TSplus software for free today: https://tsplus.net/download/

About TSplus

TSplus provides secure, cost-effective, and user-friendly remote access, application delivery, and system monitoring solutions to over 500,000 businesses and public organizations worldwide. With a focus on simplicity, innovation, and customer satisfaction, TSplus is redefining what remote access should look like — accessible, powerful, and easy to use.

Press Contact:

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director – TSplus

caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

www.tsplus.net

