Sibros and Electra Vehicles Join Forces to Enable AI-Powered Battery Intelligence for the Software-Defined Vehicle Era

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BOSTON, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros, a pioneer in connected vehicle software management systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Electra Vehicles, the leading AI, Cleantech, and B2B software company focused on unlocking the full potential of battery technology through AI and Neural Networks. The collaboration brings together Sibros’ Deep Logger®—a cutting-edge solution for real-time, millisecond-level data collection from embedded vehicle systems—with Electra’s EVE-Ai™ 360 Adaptive Controls, a suite of advanced machine learning and digital twin technologies engineered to maximize battery performance, safety, and lifespan.

The joint solution empowers OEMs, BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) operators, and fleet managers to gain breakthrough insights into the health, behavior, and predictive maintenance needs of battery systems—among the most critical and costly assets in software-defined vehicles. By merging Sibros’ continuous over-the-air data collection capabilities with Electra’s real-time battery intelligence platform, customers can also unlock smarter energy management, enhanced range accuracy, and accelerated product development cycles, including:

Fault Prediction Up to 3 Months in Advance

AI-driven diagnostics detect issues early, allowing for predictive maintenance and reduced downtime.

AI-driven diagnostics detect issues early, allowing for predictive maintenance and reduced downtime. Enhanced State of Charge Accuracy and Operational Confidence

Real-time SoC (State of Charge) predictions with <1% error to enable smarter energy management and optimized charging strategies.

Real-time SoC (State of Charge) predictions with <1% error to enable smarter energy management and optimized charging strategies. Increased Battery Lifetime and ROI

Advanced health and usage modeling enables customers to extend battery life by up to 30%, increasing residual value and reducing total cost of ownership.

Advanced health and usage modeling enables customers to extend battery life by up to 30%, increasing residual value and reducing total cost of ownership. Accelerated Battery Development Cycles

Electra’s EnPower tools and Sibros’ fleet-wide data pipeline enable rapid simulation, validation, and deployment of new battery configurations — cutting R&D time by up to 90%.

Electra’s EnPower tools and Sibros’ fleet-wide data pipeline enable rapid simulation, validation, and deployment of new battery configurations — cutting R&D time by up to 90%. AI-Driven BMS Control for Maximum Value

Continuous optimization of energy and thermal management in real-time in order to maximize efficiency, safety, and overall battery performance.



“Sibros’ connected platform has always been about unlocking the full potential of embedded vehicle data,” said Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-founder of Sibros. “By integrating Electra’s industry-leading AI battery models, we’re empowering OEMs to make smarter design, maintenance, and software decisions that directly impact vehicle safety, longevity, and profitability.”

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize battery intelligence through AI,” said Fabrizio Martini, CEO and Founder of Electra Vehicles. “Sibros brings the robust data foundation that allows our models to continuously learn, adapt, and deliver real-time insights that change how fleets and OEMs manage battery health and performance.”

The collaboration will open new avenues for software-defined vehicle innovation and customer success, with both companies committed to co-developing solutions for the EV, BESS, and commercial vehicle segments. Use cases range from intelligent charging and fleet analytics to digital battery passports and adaptive BMS optimization. For more information, visit www.sibros.tech and www.electravehicles.com .

About Sibros

Sibros is a global leader in Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) management solutions, offering a cloud-based platform that connects and manages all aspects of vehicle data, software, and services. Sibros connected solutions enable OEMs to deliver advanced SDV features such as data logging, OTA software updates, remote diagnostics, and AI-driven fleet analytics.

About Electra Vehicles

Electra Vehicles is the leading AI-driven cleantech and B2B software company dedicated to unlocking the full potential of battery technology. Our mission is to drive society forward by powering a sustainable, electric future. We deliver cutting-edge AI/ML-enabled solutions and advanced data analytics to Automotive OEMs, Tier 1 Suppliers, Battery Manufacturers, Fleet Operators, and BESS Operators. By transforming battery performance, safety, and efficiency, we empower key stakeholders to lead the transition toward a cleaner, electrified world.

