Juve Stabia's International Profile Grows with U.S., Canada & U.K. Live Broadcast of Sunday’s Match vs. Cremonese





S.S. Juve Stabia’s upcoming Serie B fixture against Cremonese will be broadcast in English live and free in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom via Destination Calcio

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based, international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s football clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, today announced that S.S. Juve Stabia srl’s (“Juve Stabia”) upcoming Serie B fixture against Cremonese will be broadcast live and free in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom via Destination Calcio, a media venture started in August 2024 delivering an authentic taste of all things Italian football to English-speaking audiences.

The match will be streamed with full English commentary on Sunday, April 13 at 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM BST through tv.destinationcalcio.com and the Destination Calcio mobile app, available on iOS and Android.

The international broadcast marks another milestone in the growing global recognition of Juve Stabia, currently owned 38.46% by Brera Holdings and known as “The Second Team of Naples,” whose combination of on-field performance, historic legacy, and devoted fan base is drawing increasing attention beyond Italy. The club is currently in 5th place in Serie B, having recently made headlines for achieving the highest squad value growth in the league—a 36.9% increase since mid-March—and for recording a season-high home attendance of 7,000 fans at Stadio Romeo Menti in Castellammare di Stabia.

“This international spotlight reflects the rising trajectory of Juve Stabia as both a competitive football club and a globally relevant brand,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “We are proud to see the club’s identity resonate beyond Italy, and we welcome new fans from around the world who are discovering the energy and ambition of this team, along with the devoted diaspora of Italians abroad who cheer for Le Vespe every match.”

The broadcast is part of a growing appetite among U.S. audiences for authentic European football experiences, particularly from leagues like Serie B, which combine intense competition with a rich pipeline of emerging talent. Through strategic partnerships like this media initiative with Destination Calcio, Juve Stabia is poised to expand its footprint among a broader base of international supporters.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera signed of an agreement to acquire majority ownership of SS Juve Stabia srl, an Italian Serie B football club known as “The Second Team of Naples,” which will be conducted in a multi-step process, and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. As of February 12, 2025, Brera holds a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com



Attachment