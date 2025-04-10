Annual general meeting of Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

The Company’s annual general meeting was held today at Hermans, Tivoli Friheden, DK-8000 Aarhus C, with approx. 600 people present.

Report by the Board of Directors

The Chairman of the Board of Directors presented the report on the Company’s activities during the past financial year. The previously announced full-year guidance was reiterated; however, the unpredictable global situation naturally necessitates close monitoring of developments. The report was duly noted by the shareholders.

Approval of annual report, allocation of profit and discharge of liability

The annual report for 2024 including the Board of Director’s recommendation for allocation of profit and the payment of a dividend of DKK 16 per share of nominally DKK 10 was approved as well as the customary resolution to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Management from liability.

Indicative vote on the remuneration report

The Company’s remuneration report for 2024, which was presented for an indicative vote, was approved.

Proposals from the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors’ proposal of a revised remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and the Executive Management was approved.

The Board of Directors’ proposal to maintain the annual base fee to board members of DKK 400,000 for 2025 was approved.

The Board of Directors’ proposal to adopt an indemnification scheme for members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Management was approved, as well as the Board of Director's proposal to reflect the indemnification scheme in the Articles of Association.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors’ proposal to renew the authorisation to acquire treasury shares and the Board of Director’s proposal to extend the authorisations to increase the share capital were approved.

Election of members to the Board of Directors

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Kenneth Skov Eskildsen, Kjeld Johannesen, Hans Martin Smith, Søren Stæhr and Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen were all re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Appointment of auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the Company’s auditor in relation to statutory financial reporting and sustainability reporting in accordance with the recommendation from the audit committee.

Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting

The shareholders authorised the chairman of the meeting, or whoever the chairman may be replaced by in his absence, to file the resolutions approved by the general meeting for registration with the Danish Business Authority.

Any other business

No other business was considered.

Constitution of the Board of Directors and composition of the board committees

Immediately after the general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Jørgen Dencker Wisborg as chairman and Kenneth Skov Eskildsen as deputy chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board appointed Hans Martin Smith (chairman), Jørgen Dencker Wisborg and Sisse Fjelsted Rasmussen to the Audit Committee.

The Board appointed Jørgen Dencker Wisborg (chairman), Kenneth Skov Eskildsen and Kjeld Johannesen to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President and CEO

Please direct any questions to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen on tel. +45 86 11 22 22.

