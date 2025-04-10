Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size to Reach USD 1,217 Bn by 2034: Statifacts

Ottawa, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global injectable drug delivery devices market is projected to increase from USD 565 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 1,217 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR 8.9% between 2025 and 2034. The injectable drug delivery devices market growth is driven by supportive government policies, increasing demand for self-administration, innovations like connected devices, smart autoinjectors, and needle-free injectors, and rising cases of cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, cancer, and diabetes.

Industry Snapshot

Injectable drug delivery devices are used mainly in emergency care and hospitals, specifically when the oral route is not feasible because of impaired consciousness. It is also used for the critical care of pediatric patients and when there is a need for a fast onset of drug action. Injections eliminate pain-causing inflammation or depend on a muscle-relaxing anesthetic.

The injectable drug delivery devices market refers to the production, distribution, and use of injectable drug delivery devices, which include a high range of components and devices like on-body delivery systems (OBDS), prefilled syringes, oral delivery syringes, and hypodermic syringes. Injectable drugs can be put into the body by using syringes or needles. Injectables are easier to use for diabetic patients.

Recent advancements in drug delivery technology include polymeric, lipidic, and proteic technologies, which provide new and maintained drug delivery with greater body distribution and drug protection from the avoidance of drug clearance and harsh external environment.

In June 2024, a global leader in digital health solutions, connected devices, and disease management, Aptar digital health, collaborated with a world-leading solutions provider of advanced drug delivery systems like advanced specialty delivery systems, pen injectors, and autoinjectors, SHL Medical, to improve the patient experience with self-injectable therapies.



Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Key Highlights

North America led the market with the biggest market share of 40.5% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By product, the formulations segment has held the major revenue share of 58% in 2024.

By product, the devices segment is anticipated to witness the significant CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

By therapeutic use, the autoimmune disorders segment recorded more than 44% of revenue share in 2024.

By therapeutic use, the oncology segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% over the projected period.

By end-use, the hospital's segment registered the maximum market share of 58.2% in 2024.

By end-use, the homecare settings segment is estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% over the projected period.

Major Key Trends in Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Development of the biologics: Some benefits of biological medications are vaccines that prevent infectious diseases from spreading, and regular vaccination saves an estimated 3 million lives every year. Biologics are large molecules produced in living cells. It can also help mitigate swelling and pain, reduce joint damage, and enhance health-related quality of life.

Progress in advanced technologies: Technological progress is the discovery of new and enhanced methods of producing injectable drug delivery systems. The positive impact of advanced technologies includes easy access to communication and information, increased access to knowledge, enhancements to people's jobs, and positive effects on health and medicine.

Rising demand for self-injection devices: Various biologics are administered as subcutaneous injections, which may be done by patients at home. Switching to self-injection is beneficial to patients. It gives them a sense of autonomy, enabling them to depend less on healthcare providers and caregivers, with lower healthcare costs.



Limitations & Challenges in Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market:

Sterility of Injectables: Sterility is critical due to contamination in sterile injectables may lead to serious health risks, including sepsis, infections, or death. Sterility injectables must be free from particulates, microorganisms, or other contaminants that may harm to patient.

Needlestick infections and injuries: The most common organism obtained by a needlestick injury and infection is hepatitis B . About 30-50% of individuals who contract hepatitis B can develop vague abdominal pain, nausea, fever, and jaundice. Needlestick injuries also include hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

Risk of needle phobia: Sometimes, it may be so high may experience a panic attack. Some may experience strong urges to avoid or escape having needles in the future.



Development of Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential



Researchers are continuously developing new types of injectable drug delivery systems (IDDS), including organogels, polymeric scaffolds, hydrogels, and nanomedicines. Artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to develop drug delivery mechanisms that release therapeutic agents in a controlled manner with respect to time by analyzing pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic data. AI can greatly improve the release profile of many drugs and ensure the maintenance of the correct levels in the bloodstream. AI algorithms can analyze weather conditions, vehicle capacity, delivery locations, and traffic patterns to improve delivery routes.

In October 2024, FibGel, the World’s first injectable nanocellulose hydrogel for medical devices, was launched by UPM Biomedicals, the forerunner in producing high-quality nano fibrillar cellulose for medical and life science applications.



Regional Analysis:

North America Held the Dominant Position: Technological Advancement to Support Growth

North America held a significant share of the injectable drug delivery devices market in 2024. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and considerable investment in pharmaceuticals, research, and infrastructure are contributing to the global adoption of injectable drug delivery devices in the North American region.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America

In September 2024, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization, PCI Pharma Services, invested more than US$ 365 million in the EU and US in infrastructure supporting the clinical and commercial scale packaging and assembly of drug-device combination products using advanced drug delivery devices, with importance on injectable formats.

In April 2025, the launch of ERZOFRI (paliperidone palmitate) extended-release injectable suspension was announced by Luye Pharma in the U.S. for the treatment of Schizoaffective and Schizophrenia Disorder.

What Expect From Asian Countries Till 2034?



Asia Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years. An increase in the biosimilar and biologics market, rising demand for self-injectors, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region, allowing with a rapidly growing geriatric population, and other environmental and lifestyle factors such as exposure to pollution, high tobbaco and alcohol consumption in the region, is driving the growth of the injectable drug delivery devices market in the Asia Pacific region.

Top Asian Countries for Injectable Drug Delivery Devices

India: In January 2025, an innovative injectable hydrogel for targeted breast cancer therapy was developed by researchers at IIT Guwahati and Bose Institute Kolkata. This innovation allows accurate drug delivery to tumors, reducing side effects and improving treatment efficacy.

In January 2025, an innovative injectable hydrogel for targeted breast cancer therapy was developed by researchers at IIT Guwahati and Bose Institute Kolkata. This innovation allows accurate drug delivery to tumors, reducing side effects and improving treatment efficacy. In December 2024, a needle-free shock syringe using high-energy shock waves, promising painless drug delivery and drug delivery developed by IIT Bombay researchers.

Japan: In April 2024, the launch of the injection formulation of its in-house discovered antiepileptic drug (AED) Fycompa (perampanel hydrate) for intravenous (IV) infusion in Japan was announced by Eisai Co., Ltd.





Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 565 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 1,217 Billion Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.9% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Product, By Therapeutic Use, By End-use, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Product Insights

The formulations segment held a dominant presence in the injectable drug delivery devices market in 2024. Many biologics are administered by subcutaneous injections, maybe by patients at home. Self-injection devices give patients a sense of autonomy, enabling them to depend less on healthcare providers and caregivers with low healthcare costs.

The devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. These injectable drug delivery devices ensure the accurate administration of medicines directly into the tissues, muscles, or bloodstreams, bypassing the digestive system. Injectable drug delivery includes a high range of devices like on-body delivery systems (OBDS), prefilled syringes, oral delivery syringes, and hypodermic syringes.

Therapeutic Use Insights

The autoimmune disorders segment accounted for a considerable share of the injectable drug delivery devices market in 2024. Autoinjectors play an important role in the treatment of autoimmune disorders by overcoming challenges in injectable therapies and making self-administration easier and more accessible for managing patients’ chronic disorders.

In August 2024, the Acthar Gel, repository corticotropin injection as a single dose pre-filled SelfJect Injector was launched by Mallinckrodt.



The oncology segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Increasing alcohol and tobacco use, along with rising obesity care, contribute to an increase in cancer rates. Exposure to pollutants, especilly in the air is also a contributing factor.

End-use Insights

The hospital's segment led the injectable drug delivery devices market. Injectable drug delivery devices offer many benefits over other administration routes, including adjustable and precise dosing, fast onset of action, and predictable bioavailability. Two hospital care areas that depend on injectables are intensive care units (ICUs) and operating rooms.

The homecare settings segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate in the market between 2025 and 2034. Drug delivery injectables allow self-care at home. They are easy to use and convenient and can reduce the need for patients to measure dosages.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Top Companies:

Baxter

Schott AG

BD

Eli Lilly and Company

Terumo Corporation

Elcam Medical

Unilife Corporation

Ypsomed AG

Gerresheimer AG

Sanofi

Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market:

In December 2024, the launch of five new injectable pharmaceutical products in the U.S. was announced by a global leader in injectables, anesthesia, and drug compounding, Baxter International Inc.

In September 2024, the commercial release of BD Neopak XtraFlow Glass Prefillable Syringe and the new capacity expansion of the BD Neopak Glass Prefillable Syringe platform experience for the next generation of biologic therapies was announced by a leading global medical technology company, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company).

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Devices

Self-injection Devices

Conventional Devices

Formulations

Conventional Drug Delivery

Novel Drug Delivery

Others



By Therapeutic Use

Autoimmune Disorders

Hormonal Disorders

Oncology

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



