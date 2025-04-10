Glidelogic Corp. Partners with Sunwah Global Youth Innovation Center

Empowering Young Entrepreneurs with AI in the Greater Bay Area of China

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Glidelogic Corp. ( USOTC: GDLG ) , "the Company"), a global leader in AI innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with the Sunwah Global Youth Innovation Center ("Sunwah GYIC"), a platform established by Sunwah Group to support youth entrepreneurship and cross-border innovation in the Greater Bay Area of China.

Beginning in April 2025, Glidelogic will provide Sunwah GYIC with monthly access to its ResearchMind platform with report execution credits valued at up to $500,000 USD per month, for a period of three months. After this pilot phase, both parties will evaluate performance and explore a broader cooperation framework.

This partnership represents not only a meaningful step in applying cutting-edge AI to youth-led innovation ecosystems, but also a strategic advance in Glidelogic's expansion in Asia, particularly in China. Through real-world user feedback, ResearchMind will continuously improve its product architecture, algorithmic reasoning, and multilingual capabilities across diverse academic and entrepreneurial contexts.

Integrating AI and Youth: A Dual-Engine of Research and Entrepreneurship

Traditional entrepreneurship often begins with an idea, but lacks access to tools or data to validate and evolve. Academic research, while rich in depth, may miss real-world applicability. This collaboration aims to bridge that gap.

ResearchMind is an AI-driven research platform that leverages semantic analysis and large-scale academic databases to identify unexplored questions, interdisciplinary synergies, and white-space opportunities. It empowers student founders to design data-backed, high-conviction proposals at the earliest stages of ideation. With support for both English and Chinese, and multi-language output, the platform enables structured, high-rigor project design, ready for academic validation or market traction. For more information about the product, please visit: https://dr.glidelogic.ai

Sunwah GYIC, a major force in supporting young talent from Hong Kong and Macau, operates a full-stack incubation ecosystem with government policy support and a wide-reaching network across universities and industries. The introduction of Glidelogic's AI capability marks a forward-looking commitment to embedding technology deeply into entrepreneurial education.

Mutual Growth: Where Deep Tech Meets Regional Innovation

This strategic agreement was initiated and facilitated by Mr. Levi (Guojin) Hui, Director of the Sunwah Global Youth Innovation Center. Mr. Hui has participated in Glidelogic's early-stage financing in a personal capacity and holds a minority equity interest in the Company without any governance or operational role. In this cooperation, he played a critical role in aligning the shared vision and catalyzing practical engagement between both organizations.

"As someone who has worked across both technology and entrepreneurship ecosystems, I believe young founders need more than inspiration—they need structure, rigor, and systems that challenge their ideas early," said Mr. Hui. "The arrival of ResearchMind into our innovation programs brings an entirely new layer of analytical power. It will help young people move faster from concept to validation, with clarity and confidence."

This partnership reflects a shared philosophy of trust and value co-creation. It is not merely a product deployment, but a strategic mechanism of co-building—allowing AI to adapt in authentic contexts while youth entrepreneurs gain access to powerful, enterprise-grade tools to sharpen their ideas. The collaboration is expected to serve as a model for future joint ventures between tech companies and regional innovation hubs.

As a company actively expanding its global reach, Glidelogic is also evaluating the possibility of uplisting its stock to a higher-tier exchange such as NASDAQ. If the Company's partnerships and business momentum in Asia continue to advance positively, it could strengthen management's confidence in pursuing such a listing. Any progress on this front would be disclosed through appropriate regulatory channels.

About Glidelogic Corp.

Glidelogic Corp. (USOTC: GDLG) is a technology company at the forefront of artificial intelligence, financial computing, and decentralized systems. Its flagship product, ResearchMind, is designed not to replace human labor, but to spark deeper thought, structured innovation, and responsible knowledge creation. The platform is currently available by invitation only to selected institutions and collaborators worldwide.

For more information please visit: https://www.glidelogic.ai .

About Sunwah Global Youth Innovation Center

Founded by Sunwah Group ( https://www.sunwahgroup.cn/ ) in 2021, the Sunwah Global Youth Innovation Center (Sunwah GYIC) operates in the Nansha Free Trade Zone of Guangzhou. It serves as a comprehensive launchpad for youth entrepreneurship across the Greater Bay Area of China, focusing on young talent from Hong Kong and Macau. With a platform that integrates industrial resources, policy access, incubation services and venture capital connectivity, Sunwah GYIC has become one of the region's most active hubs for youth-led innovation in areas ranging from tech and culture to sustainability and education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may also be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid.

They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," and "will" in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash, and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include but are not limited to, economic conditions, changes in laws or regulations, demand for the Company's products and services, competitive effects, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Contact Information

Glidelogic Corp.

Address: 11264 Playa Court, Culver City, CA 90230, USA

Phone: +1 (310) 397-2300

Email: pr@glidelogic.ai

Sunwah Global Youth Innovation Center

Address: F6 Bldg. 3, Innovation Bay, Nansha, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China

Phone: +86 (20) 8499-9910

Email: service@sunwahxilan.com