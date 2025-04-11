RUBIS: Rubis announces crossing of shareholding statutory threshold

Paris, 11 April 2025, 7:30am

Rubis announces that it received a statutory threshold notification informing the Company that, on 7 and 8 April 2025, the Concert Molis(1) has crossed the 6%, 7%, 8% and 9% statutory thresholds of Rubis’ ordinary shares and voting rights(2) and Compagnie nationale de navigation standalone has crossed the 6%, 7%, 8% and 9% statutory thresholds of Rubis’ ordinary shares, and the 6%, 7% and 8% thresholds of Rubis’ voting rights. As of 8 April 2025, Compagnie nationale de navigation holds 9.06% of the ordinary shares and 8.87% of voting rights of Rubis. The Concert Molis holds 9.37% of the ordinary shares and 9.18% of voting rights of Rubis.

These threshold crossings result from the acquisition of 743,040 shares on the market and 3,384,860 shares off-market, along with the corresponding voting rights of the Company for the purposes of and in connection with a forward financial contract that Compagnie nationale de navigation entered into with a counterparty bank on 8 April 2025, to finance the acquisition of said shares. The transaction involves a series of call and put options with the counterparty bank, which are set to expire between 1 November 2027 and 18 September 2028.

(1) Concert Molis is composed of Compagnie nationale de navigation, Patrick Molis, Jade Molis, Agathe Molis, Victoire Molis and Charles Gravatte.

(2) On the basis of the number of ordinary shares and voting of Rubis published on 7 April 2025.

