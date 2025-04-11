Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 70 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
3 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 00031.703 250.0030.92316 964
 MTF CBOE4 00031.7132.5030.94126 834
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
4 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 00029.9730.7028.92299 669
 MTF CBOE4 00029.9230.7028.88119 678
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
7 April 2025Euronext Brussels9 45528.5630.1027.40270 056
 MTF CBOE4 54528.6230.0027.60130 077
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
8 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 00029.9230.5029.45299 207
 MTF CBOE4 00029.9230.5029.45119 672
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
9 April 2025Euronext Brussels10 00029.4529.8528.95294 496
 MTF CBOE4 00029.4729.8529.05117 899
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
Total 70 00029.923 250.000.002 094 551

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 300 shares during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
3 April 20252 50031.7532.0031.2079 375
4 April 20252 20029.8830.7029.0065 736
7 April 20252 40028.3729.2027.5068 088
8 April 202520029.5029.5029.505 900
9 April 20252 00029.3029.6029.0058 600
Total9 300   277 699


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
3 April 202560032.3032.4032.2019 380
4 April 202500.000.000.000
7 April 20252 20029.0530.0028.4063 910
8 April 20252 00030.0430.5029.7060 080
9 April 202540029.6029.6029.6011 840
Total5 200   155 210

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 41 467 shares.

On 9 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 981 377 own shares, or 5.49% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

