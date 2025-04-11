Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025
Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 70 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|3 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|31.70
|3 250.00
|30.92
|316 964
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|31.71
|32.50
|30.94
|126 834
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|29.97
|30.70
|28.92
|299 669
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|29.92
|30.70
|28.88
|119 678
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|7 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 455
|28.56
|30.10
|27.40
|270 056
|MTF CBOE
|4 545
|28.62
|30.00
|27.60
|130 077
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|8 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|29.92
|30.50
|29.45
|299 207
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|29.92
|30.50
|29.45
|119 672
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|9 April 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|29.45
|29.85
|28.95
|294 496
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|29.47
|29.85
|29.05
|117 899
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|70 000
|29.92
|3 250.00
|0.00
|2 094 551
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 300 shares during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 3 April 2025 to 9 April 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|3 April 2025
|2 500
|31.75
|32.00
|31.20
|79 375
|4 April 2025
|2 200
|29.88
|30.70
|29.00
|65 736
|7 April 2025
|2 400
|28.37
|29.20
|27.50
|68 088
|8 April 2025
|200
|29.50
|29.50
|29.50
|5 900
|9 April 2025
|2 000
|29.30
|29.60
|29.00
|58 600
|Total
|9 300
|277 699
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|3 April 2025
|600
|32.30
|32.40
|32.20
|19 380
|4 April 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|7 April 2025
|2 200
|29.05
|30.00
|28.40
|63 910
|8 April 2025
|2 000
|30.04
|30.50
|29.70
|60 080
|9 April 2025
|400
|29.60
|29.60
|29.60
|11 840
|Total
|5 200
|155 210
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 41 467 shares.
On 9 April 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 981 377 own shares, or 5.49% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment