Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL A/S

Release no. 22 – 2025

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

11 April 2025

Completion of share split

At the Annual General Meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S (the “Company”) held on 2 April 2025, it was resolved to complete a share split in the ratio of 1:10, whereby each existing share with a nominal value of 10 DKK would be divided into 10 shares with a nominal value of 1 DKK.

The share split has now been completed. Following completion of the share split, the Company’s share capital consists of nominally 216,207,090 DKK, divided into 216,207,090 shares with a nominal value of 1 DKK, of which 98,178,390 are A shares and 118,028,700 are B shares.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Senior Vice President, CFO

ROCKWOOL A/S

+45 46 55 80 15

