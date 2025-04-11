Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Size to Hit USD 20.62 Billion by 2032, Driven by Precision Diagnostics and Infectious Disease Surveillance | SNS Insider

Austin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by SNS Insider, the Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT) Market, valued at USD 7.36 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 20.62 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.16% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This significant growth is attributed to technological advancements in diagnostic techniques and an increasing emphasis on the early detection of diseases.​

The U.S. Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market, valued at USD 2.17 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 5.77 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.48% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.





Market Overview

The NAAT market in the United States has grown significantly over the years due to a robust healthcare infrastructure, and an emphasis on early detection of diseases has been increased in the country. Advanced diagnostic technologies have further advanced the market because of the ever-increasing rate of infectious diseases and the urgency for accurate solutions for diagnosis.

The NAAT market is experiencing strong growth because of the rising incidence of infectious diseases like influenza, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted diseases. The need for precise and speedy diagnostic techniques has caused a universal adaptation of NAAT technologies. In addition, continued technological evolution, especially in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) methodologies, has improved the precision and effectiveness of these tests and made them a key factor in driving market growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

bioMérieux SA

Novartis AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Seegene Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 7.36 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 20.62 billion CAGR CAGR of 12.16% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type

In 2023, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests became the most prominent segment in the NAAT market, with a significant revenue share. The reason for the dominance of PCR tests lies in their high specificity, sensitivity, and capacity to identify a wide variety of pathogens. Moreover, the ongoing advancements in PCR technology, such as the invention of real-time PCR and digital PCR, have widened its clinical diagnostic applications, further establishing its market dominance.

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) tests are expected to be the most rapidly growing segment over the forecast period. Advances like loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) have made the process of amplification easier, allowing for rapid and affordable diagnostics. The fact that INAAT tests can work at constant temperatures without the requirement of advanced equipment makes them highly appropriate for point-of-care applications, leading to their growth and adoption.

By Application

Infectious disease testing accounted for the highest revenue share in 2023 due to the worldwide prevalence of infectious diseases and the urgent need for timely and precise diagnostics. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the significance of NAAT in controlling infectious outbreaks, resulting in higher usage of these tests.

Oncology testing is also expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The advent of advances in molecular diagnostics has made it easier to detect genetic mutations and biomarkers related to different types of cancers. The increasing focus on personalized medicine and the early detection of cancer is driving demand for NAAT in oncology applications.

By End-Use

Central and reference labs led the market for NAAT in 2023 with a large revenue share. These labs are well-equipped with modern infrastructure and experienced professionals, which enables them to conduct high-throughput testing with accuracy. The centralization of such facilities facilitates the effective processing of bulk samples, leading to market leadership.

Point-of-care settings are anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The trend towards decentralized healthcare and the demand for quick diagnostics have prompted the invention of portable NAAT devices. These devices allow for instant decision-making and are capable of enhancing patient outcomes, especially in resource-constrained settings.

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market Segmentation

By Type

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Tests

Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR) Tests

By Application

Infectious Disease Testing

COVID-19 Testing

Mosquito-Borne Disease Testing

Influenza Testing

Sexually Transmitted Infections Testing

Hepatitis Testing

Tuberculosis Testing

Others

Oncology Testing

Genetic & Mitochondrial Disease Testing

Others

By End-use

Hospitals

Central And Reference Laboratories

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America dominated the NAAT market with the largest revenue share, fueled by sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high levels of adoption of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies, and a strong emphasis on the detection of diseases in the early stages. The location of major market players and continuous research and development activities also contribute to the position of the region.

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to have the highest growth over the forecast period. The growth is driven by a large and heterogeneous patient pool, growing healthcare spending, and increasing awareness of early disease diagnosis. Moreover, government efforts towards enhancing healthcare access and the development of local manufacturing units are expected to drive the adoption of NAAT in the region.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) received FDA 510(k) clearance for the BD Vaginal Panel on the BD COR System, a high-throughput molecular diagnostic test for large laboratories. This test enables the direct detection of the three most common infectious causes of vaginitis, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.





