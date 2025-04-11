Space Mining Market Size to Worth USD 9.15 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 20.68% | SNS Insider

Austin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Mining Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Space Mining Market Size was valued at USD 1.69 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.68% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Fueling Growth through Rare Metals and Technological Innovations

The space mining industry is rapidly advancing, driven by technological breakthroughs, private sector investment, and government initiatives supporting space resource development. With a focus on asteroid and lunar mining, firms are targeting rare metals and water extraction for deep-space exploration. NASA’s Artemis program and collaborations with commercial firms are propelling research into In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU), aiming to make sustainable operations beyond low Earth orbit (LEO) a reality. Despite challenges around policy and ethics, the U.S. is positioning itself to lead in space mining, emphasizing innovation and infrastructure. The US space mining market, valued at USD 0.50 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% through 2032. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for rare metals used in semiconductors, batteries, and aviation hardware, as well as advancements in space exploration technologies and robotic mining systems. Private companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and AstroForge are pushing the boundaries of space mining and resource utilization.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AstroForge (Asteroid Mining Missions)

(Asteroid Mining Missions) TransAstra (Mini Bee Asteroid Mining Tug)

(Mini Bee Asteroid Mining Tug) Planetary Resources (Arkyd-6 Satellite)

(Arkyd-6 Satellite) Deep Space Industries (DSI) (Xplorer Spacecraft)

(Xplorer Spacecraft) OffWorld (AI-Powered Robotic Miners)

(AI-Powered Robotic Miners) ispace (HAKUTO-R Lunar Lander)

(HAKUTO-R Lunar Lander) Blue Origin (Blue Moon Lander)

(Blue Moon Lander) SpaceX (Starship for Lunar Missions)

(Starship for Lunar Missions) NASA (Artemis Lunar Resource Utilization)

(Artemis Lunar Resource Utilization) European Space Agency (ESA) (PROSPECT Lunar Mining System)

(PROSPECT Lunar Mining System) JAXA (Hayabusa2 Asteroid Sample Return)

(Hayabusa2 Asteroid Sample Return) CNSA (Chang’e Lunar Exploration Program)

(Chang’e Lunar Exploration Program) Lunar Outpost (Lunar Resource Extraction Systems)

(Lunar Resource Extraction Systems) Helios (Oxygen Extraction from Lunar Regolith)

(Oxygen Extraction from Lunar Regolith) Orbit Fab (Space Fuel Depot for Mining Missions).

Space Mining Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.69 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.15 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.68% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Asteroid Type (C-type, S-type, M-type)

• By Phase (Spacecraft Design, Launch, Operation) Key Drivers • Space Mining Boom Driven by Rare Metal Demand AI Robotics and Deep-Space Exploration Innovations.



• Space Mining Unlocks New Era of Space Economy Fuel Production 3D Printing and Infrastructure Development.

Key Industry Segmentation

By Asteroid Type

C-type (carbonaceous) asteroids dominated the space mining market in 2023, holding approximately 72.5% of the total market share. These asteroids are rich in water, organics, and gas volatiles, making them ideal for In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU), particularly for producing hydrogen and oxygen to fuel rockets and support long-duration missions. Their accessibility and scientific value further enhance their importance.

S-type asteroids are expected to experience the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Rich in valuable metals like nickel, iron, and magnesium silicates, they are critical for space manufacturing and infrastructure development, driven by advancements in mining technology.

By Phase

The spacecraft design segment of the space mining market led with a 45.3% share in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly, driven by rising demand for mining spacecraft, robotic extractors, and asteroid landers. Propulsion systems and automated drilling technologies are key, supporting spacecraft designed for resource extraction. Building robust drones capable of operating in harsh, remote environments for extended periods is a priority for space agencies and private companies.

The operations segment is projected to see the highest CAGR From 2024 to 2032, with increasing demand for real-time asteroid tracking, autonomous systems, and advanced communication, AI, and robotics to support sustainable space mining.

North America and Asia Pacific Leading the Charge in Space Mining Advancements

In 2023, North America dominated the space mining market, holding a 39.7% share, largely due to the presence of significant space agencies and private companies investing in asteroid and lunar mineral extraction. Key initiatives such as NASA's Artemis program, along with collaborations with private firms like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Astrobotic, have accelerated the development of technologies for space mining. Companies such as TransAstra are pioneering asteroid capture techniques, while Colorado-based Lunar Outpost is advancing excavation systems for lunar operations. Additionally, the Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act has fostered private sector growth, further supporting the market's expansion.

Asia Pacific is set to experience the fastest growth in space mining over the forecast period 2024-2032 , with a rapidly increasing focus from China, India, and Japan. China’s Deep Space Exploration Laboratory and the Chinese National Space Administration (CNSA) are developing lunar and asteroid mining technologies, while Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission has proven the viability of space mining, bolstering the region's role in resource extraction.

Recent Development

3 December 2024, TransAstra has signed a contract with CASIS to demonstrate its innovative Capture Bag technology on the International Space Station, with a targeted mission in late 2025. This demonstration aims to advance asteroid mining and address the growing challenge of orbital debris, positioning TransAstra as a leader in sustainable space operations.

December 12, 2024, Japanese company ispace plans to conduct helium-3 mining missions on the moon, focusing on "non-destructive, sustainable harvesting" techniques.

