Bioxytran Marks 50 years of Mitochondrial Research with BXT-25 Advancements

- The universal oxygen carrier delivery capabilities of BXT-25 can be monitored, broadening its applications to treat hypoxic diseases

- Leading drug candidate ProLectin-M targets galectins in viral infections including bird flu like viruses

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting hypoxia and mitochondrial dysfunction, today highlighted the historical and scientific significance of fiber optic–based fluorometry in brain mitochondrial research. A landmark paper by Prof. Avraham Mayevsky of Bar-Ilan University was published in a book compiled by editor George Laliotis which covered key areas of biological science. Bioxytran believes this is a milestone achievement because the study, commemorates 50 years of in vivo NADH redox state monitoring, highlighting the pivotal role of mitochondrial function in cellular health. This is a cornerstone of Bioxytran’s BXT-25 drug development program.

https://doi.org/10.1117/1.JBO.30.S2.S23902

The recent paper emphasizes the significance of real-time mitochondrial monitoring, particularly in addressing mitochondrial dysfunction and hypoxia—key contributors to diseases like stroke.

The groundbreaking work of Prof. Mayevsky, which introduced UV-transmitting optical fibers for tracking NADH fluorescence in vivo, paved the way for development of the MDX Viewer with is an FDA approved device that measures tissue metabolic score in real time.

Bioxytran is advancing BXT-25 toward Phase 1 trials for conditions where an oxygen transport carrier is needed to burrow through blood clots including ischemic stroke, heart attack, pulmonary embolism, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and Long Covid. The company is also exploring partnerships to integrate next-generation monitoring technologies for patient selection and use as a new vital sign.

“This anniversary paper mirrors our mission at Bioxytran —to translate decades of foundational science into life-saving therapies,” stated David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran Inc. “BXT-25 builds on these principles by directly addressing the mitochondrial dysfunction observed in hypoxia-related diseases. Prof. Mayevsky’s work validates the urgency of our clinical efforts."

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is at the forefront of developing complex carbohydrate-based therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs in its three core platform technologies. These include virology, cancer metastasis, and oxygen transport. In addition to ProLectin-M, Bioxytran is advancing programs for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. For more information, visit www.bioxytraninc.com

