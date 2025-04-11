Sports App Market Size to Surpass USD 12.6 Billion by 2032, Owing to Growing Mobile Penetration and AI-Driven Personalization | SNS Insider

Pune, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports App Market Size Analysis:

“The Sports App Market size was USD 4.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.64% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

ESPN – ESPN App

DAZN – DAZN Sports Streaming App

Yahoo Sports – Yahoo Sports App

Bleacher Report – B/R Live

CBS Sports – CBS Sports App

NBC Sports – NBC Sports App

FanDuel – FanDuel Fantasy Sports App

DraftKings – DraftKings Sportsbook App

SofaScore – SofaScore Live Sports App

365Scores – 365Scores Sports Live App

theScore – theScore Sports News & Scores App

OneFootball – OneFootball Live Soccer Scores App

Bet365 – Bet365 Sports Betting App

FIFA – FIFA+ App

UEFA – UEFA.tv App

Sports App Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.7 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.6 Billion CAGR



CAGR of 11.64% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The expansion of 5G and IoT applications is driving demand for advanced wireless testing solutions to ensure network reliability and compliance.

Global Sports App Market Undergoes Digital Shift as Live Streaming and eSports Drive User Engagement.

The market is experiencing a remarkable transformation characterized by rapidly evolving user expectations and the integration of advanced digital technologies. This report delves deep into key usage trends, with live streaming and eSports apps standing out as leaders in terms of user retention and engagement. A clear geographic pattern is evident, with subscription-based business models being more dominant in North America, while ad-supported revenues find more traction in emerging economies due to affordability and accessibility.

The U.S. Sports App Market size was USD 1.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. sports app market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for live streaming, fantasy leagues, and real-time sports analytics. Advancements in AI and mobile technology are enhancing user experience through personalized content and interactive features. The surge in standalone streaming platforms and partnerships with major sports leagues is further fueling market expansion. Additionally, the growing popularity of sports betting apps and increased smartphone penetration are contributing to sustained user engagement across the country.

By marketplace, iOS Leads Global Sports App Revenue in 2023, While Google Play Store Set to Record Fastest Growth Through 2032

The iOS store held the dominant market share in 2023, accounting for 49% of global revenues. This dominance is attributed to high user engagement in developed regions like the U.S. and U.K., where consumers demand sophisticated, feature-rich applications. The combination of secure infrastructure, fluid UI, 3D visual experiences, and a seamless ecosystem between hardware and software creates a fertile environment for premium sports app development and adoption.

Google Play Store is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is largely due to its open ecosystem and broader accessibility across global markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Africa. Android platforms provide flexible options for in-app purchases and customizable user interfaces, which appeal to a diverse range of users. Additionally, the availability of advanced tools for sports broadcasting, editing, and streaming supports the proliferation of sports apps on Android.

Sports App Market Segmentation:

By Marketplace

Google Play Store

Apple iOS Store

Others





North America Dominates Sports App Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth Driven by Cloud Adoption and Localization

In 2023, North America emerged as the leading regional market, accounting for 38% of the global revenue share. This dominance is primarily driven by strong consumer demand for sports streaming, especially for events like Wrestling AEW across the U.S. and Canada. The adoption of AI-powered standalone sports streaming applications and content management systems is increasing significantly in the region. American consumers favor real-time analytics, advanced stats, and interactive elements, all of which are being incorporated into the next generation of sports apps.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to register the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032. This explosive growth is spurred by the rising use of cloud-based sports apps in countries like China and India. In China, subscription-based models are becoming more popular, reflecting a shift in consumer willingness to pay for high-quality, ad-free experiences. India is experiencing growth in part due to the integration of regional language support, allowing platforms to cater to a diverse and multilingual user base. Moreover, the increasing adoption of digital payment systems further simplifies in-app transactions, driving user retention and engagement.

Recent Developments

February 2024: The National Hockey League (NHL) unveiled a groundbreaking "STEMcast" broadcast during a game between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers. This unique format combined animated visuals with STEM education concepts, designed to engage younger audiences through interactive and educational content during live sports events.

March 2024: Flutter Entertainment, the parent company of FanDuel, announced a projected 34% rise in core profits for 2025, following a robust 26% growth in 2024. The upward trend is attributed to FanDuel’s leading role in the rapidly expanding U.S. sports gambling sector, with mobile sports betting apps playing a central role in the company’s strategic growth initiatives.

