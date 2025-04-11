Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Ayvens informs the public that the 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 11 April 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public, free of charge, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and may be consulted in the “Regulated information” section of Ayvens’ corporate website (https://www.ayvens.com/en-cp/investors/publications-and-documents/regulated-information/) and on the AMF’s website.

