GUTHRIE INTRODUCES NEW K9 SECURITY TEAM

Sayre, Pa., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sayre, Pa. – In another proactive step to promote workplace safety, Guthrie introduced its first-ever K9 Security Team on Friday, April 11. Echo Cardiogram Guthrie -- Echo for short -- and his handler, K9 Security Officer Jennifer Vaughn, have completed their joint training program and are now on campus.

While based in Sayre, Pa., the K9 team will be deployed throughout our system working with our on-sight security teams to promote a safe and secure work environment for our caregivers, while also acting as a visual reminder to visitors about our security presence.

Echo is a 106-pound German Shepherd. Before joining our team, Officer Vaughn worked in public safety for 27 years, serving as a correctional officer. Together, they make up the first members of our K9 Security Program, the only K9 Security Program for a health system in our service area.

A recent poll by the American College of Physicians found that 91% of emergency physicians said that they, or a colleague, were a victim of violence in the past year.

“There is a common misconception that those statistics only apply to urban areas, but rural areas like the ones we serve are equally, if not more, impacted,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic. “That’s why we have been continually bolstering our security teams and enhancing our technical capabilities. This K9 team adds another layer.”

An important reminder: Echo is a working dog. His sole motivation is to keep our caregivers, patients and visitors safe. So, please, do NOT approach Echo without the permission of K9 Officer Vaughn. While they will engage with the community at select events throughout our footprint, their time is best spent inside our facilities, doing their job. Later this year, Guthrie will add a second K9 Security Team.

“I am very proud to be part of an organization that values workplace safety, in a world where new challenges constantly present themselves,” said Andrew Dunnick, Senior Director of Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness, The Guthrie Clinic. “We can point to multiple reasons for the alarming statistics across the country, but at Guthrie, we’re also focusing on solutions.”

In March, Dr. Sabanegh met with House and Senate members in Harrisburg about legislative opportunities to expand and advance workplace safety efforts. In New York, we joined other hospitals and health systems in a collaborative campaign called Respect and Heal, which is aimed at ensuring the safe and respectful treatment of health care workers through development of best practices and advocating for more workplace safety protections.

We will continue to advocate at the local, state and federal levels for the safety of our caregivers and patients.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization’s patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s more than 9,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical Specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across 10,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic’s comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 13 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers eleven residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.



