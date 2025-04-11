RUBIS: Rubis announces crossing of shareholding statutory threshold

Paris, 11 April 2025, 8:30pm
Rubis announces that it received a statutory threshold notification informing the Company that, on 7 April 2025, Plantation des Terres Rouges S.A. has crossed the 6% statutory threshold of Rubis’ ordinary shares and voting rights1. As of 7 April 2025, Plantation des Terres Rouges S.A. holds 6.01% of the ordinary shares and voting rights of Rubis.
(1) On the basis of the number of ordinary shares and voting of Rubis published on 7 April 2025.
|Press Contact
|Analyst Contact
|RUBIS - Communication Department
|RUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR
| Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95
presse@rubis.fr
| Tel: +33 (0)1 45 01 87 44
investors@rubis.fr
Attachment