Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 7 April 2025 – 11 April 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 15:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement5,165,00016.3183,590,050
7 April 2025400,00014.145,656,000
8 April 2025330,00014.674,841,100
9 April 2025350,00014.425,047,000
10 April 2025300,00015.024,506,000
11 April 2025350,00014.405,040,000
Total, week number 151,730,00014.5025,090,100
Accumulated under the program6,895,00015.99108,680,150

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 100,314,230 own shares corresponding to 6.51 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

AS 30 2025 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #15 2025

Recommended Reading

  • April 11, 2025 08:57 ET | Source: Alm. Brand A/S
    Alm. Brand Tier-2 Bonds 

    FIXING OF COUPON FROM APRIL 14 2025 Interest coupon for the period 14.04.2025 - 14.07.2025: DK0030487806, (Tier 2), maturity 2031, 3 months CIBOR +1.50%: 3.72%p.a. Contact Please direct any...

    Read More
    Alm. Brand Tier-2 Bonds 
  • April 11, 2025 08:56 ET | Source: Alm. Brand A/S
    Alm. Brand Tier-1 Bonds 

    FIXING OF COUPON FROM April 12 2025  Interest coupon for the period 12.04.2025 - 12.07.2025: DK0030497953, (RT1), 3 months CIBOR +3.40%: 5.62% p.a. Contact Please direct any questions regarding...

    Read More
    Alm. Brand Tier-1 Bonds 