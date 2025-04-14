Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 7 April 2025 – 11 April 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 15:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,165,000
|16.31
|83,590,050
|7 April 2025
|400,000
|14.14
|5,656,000
|8 April 2025
|330,000
|14.67
|4,841,100
|9 April 2025
|350,000
|14.42
|5,047,000
|10 April 2025
|300,000
|15.02
|4,506,000
|11 April 2025
|350,000
|14.40
|5,040,000
|Total, week number 15
|1,730,000
|14.50
|25,090,100
|Accumulated under the program
|6,895,000
|15.99
|108,680,150
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 100,314,230 own shares corresponding to 6.51 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
