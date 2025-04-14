Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 7 April 2025 – 11 April 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 15:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 5,165,000 16.31 83,590,050 7 April 2025 400,000 14.14 5,656,000 8 April 2025 330,000 14.67 4,841,100 9 April 2025 350,000 14.42 5,047,000 10 April 2025 300,000 15.02 4,506,000 11 April 2025 350,000 14.40 5,040,000 Total, week number 15 1,730,000 14.50 25,090,100 Accumulated under the program 6,895,000 15.99 108,680,150

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 100,314,230 own shares corresponding to 6.51 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

