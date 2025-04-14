|Company announcement no. 18 2025
14 April 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,374,865
|228.3460
|542,290,998
|07/04/2025
|360,000
|190.1452
|68,452,272
|08/04/2025
|50,000
|199.2885
|9,964,425
|09/04/2025
|50,000
|196.1034
|9,805,170
|10/04/2025
|50,000
|203.5539
|10,177,695
|11/04/2025
|50,000
|201.4238
|10,071,190
|Total accumulated over week 15
|560,000
|193.6978
|108,470,752
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,934,865
|221.7348
|650,761,750
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.340% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
