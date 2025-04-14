Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15

Company announcement no. 18 2025

Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



14 April 2025



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15



On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.



The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:


 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement2,374,865228.3460542,290,998
07/04/2025360,000190.145268,452,272
08/04/202550,000199.28859,964,425
09/04/202550,000196.10349,805,170
10/04/202550,000203.553910,177,695
11/04/202550,000201.423810,071,190
Total accumulated over week 15560,000193.6978108,470,752
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,934,865221.7348650,761,750




With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.340% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.





Danske Bank

