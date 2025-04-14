ASDS to Offer an Immersive Educational Course for Dermatologists to Strengthen Their Cosmetic Injection Expertise

Schaumburg, IL, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to open registration for its “Expertise Summit: Injectables” educational course for dermatologists. Taking place at Oak Dermatology and Hotel Arista in Naperville, Illinois, on Aug. 2-3, this intimate, immersive educational course will advance physicians’ proficiency in facial anatomy, patient assessment and mastery of injection techniques.

“This course will maximize attendees’ procedural knowledge and competence through high-yield and interactive learning that offers realistic lessons,” said course Co-Director Ashish Bhatia, MD. “I’m also excited to share my personal practice management tips based on my experience building Oak Dermatology from the ground up and provide an exclusive peek behind-the-scenes of our Naperville location, including the pathology lab, 19 patient rooms with state-of-the-art technology and surgical room.”

The Expertise Summit will include live dissection facial anatomy instruction, live patient demonstrations and interactive learning that covers trending aesthetic procedures and evidence-based findings to improve patient outcomes.

Key highlights include:

Facial Anatomy Mini Master Class — Detailed exploration of facial anatomy with an expert facial anatomist live dissection and instruction with donor cadaveric cephalus specimen, plus up-close small group learning.

Live Patient Demonstrations — Exposure to a diverse range of facial structures and cosmetic procedures for real-world application.

Small Group Sessions — Interactive learning rotations on facial anatomy, patient assessment, hands-on injection techniques and complication management.

Exclusive Practice Insights — A behind-the-scenes tour of one of the nation's top dermatology practices, Oak Dermatology, showcasing excellence in patient care and practice management.

On-demand Resources — Take-home resources will be provided, and portions of the educational content will be recorded for on-demand access through ASDS Learn.

“Our goal is to address current challenges in cosmetic dermatology by teaching skills that can be put into practice the very next day,” said Co-Director Rachel Pritzker, MD. “We welcome dermatologists at any stage of their cosmetic procedures journey to join us for clinical insights and practical skills to enhance their professional growth.”

Course Directors

Ashish Bhatia, MD — Internationally recognized expert and teacher on cosmetic injectables, energy-based devices, Mohs surgery and facial reconstruction.

— Internationally recognized expert and teacher on cosmetic injectables, energy-based devices, Mohs surgery and facial reconstruction. Rachel Pritzker, MD — Nationally recognized expert and teacher on cosmetic injectables and laser surgery, renowned for her tailored solutions for patients.

Invited Faculty

Annie Chiu, MD — Renowned expert on biostimulatory procedures off and on the face, as well as pioneering techniques in cosmetic dermatology.

— Renowned expert on biostimulatory procedures off and on the face, as well as pioneering techniques in cosmetic dermatology. Daniel Friedmann, MD — Clinical research director with extensive experience across cosmetic dermatology, with a special interest in procedural complications.

— Clinical research director with extensive experience across cosmetic dermatology, with a special interest in procedural complications. Jeffrey Hsu, MD — Thought leader on an array of cutting-edge treatments, including autologous fat grafting, cosmetic injectables, laser surgery and Mohs surgery.

— Thought leader on an array of cutting-edge treatments, including autologous fat grafting, cosmetic injectables, laser surgery and Mohs surgery. Ardalan Minokadeh, MD, PhD — Assistant Editor for the “Dermatologic Surgery” journal and renowned expert on cosmetic dermatology procedures.

— Assistant Editor for the “Dermatologic Surgery” journal and renowned expert on cosmetic dermatology procedures. Jonathan Sykes, MD, FACS — Cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon who has performed over 20,000 life changing surgical procedures and is an expert on facial anatomy and cosmetic injectables.

Co-Director Ashish Bhatia, MD, noted that “an additional benefit of the Expertise Summit is the opportunity to connect and collaborate with colleagues, faculty and industry representatives during scheduled and informal networking events.”

Dermatologists who register before June 2 at asds.net/Summit will save $200 with early-bird pricing. ASDS membership is not required to register; however, ASDS members receive a discounted rate.

Industry representatives interested in branding opportunities and/or on-site exhibiting can email exhibits@asds.net for more information.

