MISTR Marks One Year of DoxyPEP Access with STI Positivity Rates Cut in Half

Miami, FL, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation kicks off STI Awareness Week (April 13–19), MISTR, the largest LGBTQ+ sexual health platform in the United States, is celebrating a major milestone: one year of providing free DoxyPEP to patients across The United States. The results are undeniable—STI positivity rates among MISTR patients have dropped by more than 50%.

In just 12 months, over 74% of patients now request DoxyPEP bundled with their PrEP prescriptions, highlighting massive demand for this underutilized prevention tool.

“The science is clear—DoxyPEP works. PrEP works. The problem isn’t awareness, it’s access,” said Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of MISTR. “We’ve built a platform that patients actually want to use. We’ve removed the stigma, the waiting rooms, the paperwork—and we’re seeing real results.”

MISTR now serves more than 500,000 patients across all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, offering free online PrEP, DoxyPEP, long-term HIV care, and at-home STI testing in both English and Spanish. Through telehealth,MISTR reaches deep into high-need, high-impact LGBTQ+ communities—especially in the South and among Black and Latino populations where HIV and STI rates remain disproportionately high.

According to CDC data:

Over 68 million people in the U.S. have an STI at any given time.

have an STI at any given time. Yet only 2.4 million cases were officially reported in 2023.

were officially reported in 2023. Only 1 in 4 people at risk for HIV are prescribed PrEP.

for HIV are prescribed PrEP. Among Black Americans—the group most impacted by new HIV diagnoses—just 13% of eligible individuals are on PrEP.

At MISTR, Black patients represent 18% of the user base, proving that when care is accessible, affirming, and stigma-free, it reaches the communities that need it most.

“MISTR’s results show what happens when we remove barriers and bring prevention to where people actually are,” said Carl Schmid, Executive Director, HIV + Hepatitis Policy Institute. “This is the kind of innovation we need—community-driven, tech-enabled, and stigma-free. We applaud MISTR’s leadership and look forward to continuing the work ahead to ensure everyone at risk can access tools that keep them healthy.”

MISTR isn’t just a provider—it’s a community partner. Through its collaborations with over 65 nonprofit organizations, MISTR helps fund care for the uninsured and provides culturally competent, sex-positive care at scale. Its reach aligns directly with CDC Priority Jurisdictions and Ending the HIV Epidemic goals—demonstrating that prevention not only works, it scales.

As the next generation of prevention—including long-acting injectable PrEP—nears broader approval, MISTR is already preparing to integrate it into its national platform, ensuring patients have even more options to stay protected.

“We’re scaling to reach every person who wants protection but can’t—or won’t—navigate a broken healthcare system,” said Schukraft. “We’re showing what’s possible when prevention is stigma-free, community-rooted, and actually convenient.”

# # #

ABOUT MISTR:

MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make PrEP, DoxyPEP and long-term HIV care available to all who need it. No doctor’s office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit www.mistr.com.

Attachments