ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|07-Apr-25
|120,085
|€539.75
|€64,815,398
|08-Apr-25
|112,924
|€573.97
|€64,815,361
|09-Apr-25
|116,403
|€556.82
|€64,815,407
|10-Apr-25
|108,933
|€595.00
|€64,815,135
|11-Apr-25
|111,306
|€582.32
|€64,815,476
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Jim Kavanagh, phone +31 40 268 3938
|Pete Convertito, phone +1 203 919 1714
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771