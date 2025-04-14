ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 07-Apr-25 120,085 €539.75 €64,815,398 08-Apr-25 112,924 €573.97 €64,815,361 09-Apr-25 116,403 €556.82 €64,815,407 10-Apr-25 108,933 €595.00 €64,815,135 11-Apr-25 111,306 €582.32 €64,815,476

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

