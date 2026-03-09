ASML publishes agenda Annual General Meeting 2026

Appointment and reappointment of Board of Management members and changes in Supervisory Board announced

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, March 9, 2026 – Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published the agenda for the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) which will be held in ASML’s TWINSCAN Auditorium in Veldhoven on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, starting at 10:00 CET. The agenda with the explanatory notes and other meeting documents are available at www.asml.com/agm2026.

Appointment and reappointment of Board of Management members

As announced on October 9, 2025, subject to the notification of the General Meeting on April 22, 2026, the ASML Supervisory Board intends to appoint Marco Pieters as a member of ASML's Board of Management in the role of Chief Technology Officer for a four-year term, to reappoint Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen as a member of ASML's Board of Management for a four-year term and to reappoint Chief Operations Officer Frédéric Schneider-Maunoury as a member of ASML's Board of Management for a two-year term. With these (re)appointments, the Board of Management will consist of six members effective from the 2026 AGM.

Changes in Supervisory Board

The current terms of Terri Kelly, An Steegen and Alexander Everke will end at the AGM 2026.

Alexander Everke has informed the Supervisory Board that he is not available for reappointment and will step down after the 2026 AGM.

“We want to thank Alexander for his service as a member of the Supervisory Board,” said Supervisory Board Chair Nils Andersen. “His experience and in-depth knowledge of the semiconductor industry have been of great value to the company. We wish him well in his future activities.”

The Supervisory Board nominates Terri Kelly for reappointment as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of two years effective from the 2026 AGM. Terri was first appointed in 2018 and has been a highly valued member of the Supervisory Board. She is also the Vice Chair of the Supervisory Board, the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Selection and Nomination Committee.

The Supervisory Board also nominates An Steegen for reappointment as a member of the Supervisory Board for a term of four years effective from the 2026 AGM. An was first appointed in 2022 and her experience and expertise has been of great value to the Supervisory Board. She is a member of the Technology Committee and of the ESG Committee.

In addition, the Supervisory Board nominates Benjamin Loh for appointment as a new member of the Supervisory Board, effective from the 2026 AGM. Benjamin, a Singaporean citizen, brings more than three decades of global leadership experience in the semiconductor and electronics industries, most recently, as Chairman of the Board of Management, President and CEO of ASM International.

Commenting on the nomination, Nils Andersen said: ”We are very pleased to nominate Benjamin Loh for appointment to our Supervisory Board. With his strategic insight, international perspective and track record in the semiconductor industry, we expect that Benjamin will be a valuable contributor to the Supervisory Board, supporting ASML in further developing and executing its long-term strategy.”

