ASUS Announces ExpertBook P1, P3 and P5 Now Available in Canada

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the new ExpertBook P1 (P1403 and P1503) laptop models are now available in Canada through the ASUS Store, selected retailers, and B2B channels. These additions join the high-performance ExpertBook P5 (P5404), already available online on the ASUS Store, Amazon, Canada Computer, Costco, Memory Express, Staples, and Walmart, and precede the upcoming ExpertBook P3 (P3405), set to be available for order later this May.
Designed to meet the evolving needs of professionals and SMBs with limited IT support, the new ExpertBook P series combines sleek portability, enterprise-grade security, and robust AI collaboration tools. Each device is MIL-STD-810H military-grade tested1, features Windows Secured-core PC compliance, and includes a one-year subscription to McAfee+ Premium with Smart AI™ for 24/7 protection, identity monitoring, and privacy tools.
All three series also feature ASUS-exclusive AI ExpertMeet2, a powerful productivity suite offering real-time translation, multilingual transcription, AI-generated meeting summaries, speaker differentiation, and on-screen watermarks — all processed locally for enhanced security.
ExpertBook P1: Practical Performance for Everyday Business
The ASUS ExpertBook P1 series is built for professionals who value reliability and essential performance. Available in 14-inch and 15-inch Full HD options and weighing as little as 1.4 kg3, the P1 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, with support for up to 64 GB RAM4 and 1 TB of dual-SSD RAID storage for enhanced data speed and reliability.
A refined, durable design ensures it can handle commutes and daily use, while thoughtful security touches like TPM 2.0, BIOS-level protections, and BIOS setting recovery tools ensure peace of mind. Designed for organizations seeking affordable yet powerful solutions, the P1 balances performance and durability for professionals on the move.
ExpertBook P3: Versatile and Ready for Hybrid Work
Designed for hybrid professionals and SMBs, the ExpertBook P3 blends portability and performance in 14-inch sizes starting at 1.36 kg5. It’s equipped with up to an Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor, 64 GB of DDR5 memory, and dual PCIe 4.0 SSDs for smooth multitasking.
With an optimized layout, spill-resistant keyboard, optional IR camera, and exclusive ASUS ExpertCool thermal system, the P3 ensures comfort, performance, and quiet operation all day long. It’s an ideal choice for flexible work and learning environments where reliability and privacy matter.
ExpertBook P5: Advanced AI Power for the Future of Work
At the top of the lineup, the ExpertBook P5 is designed for high-demand professionals who require cutting-edge AI performance. Featuring up to the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) with 47 TOPS of NPU performance, the P5 delivers up to 3X faster AI capabilities than previous generations.
A sleek 1.29 kg6 aluminum chassis houses a 2.5K 144 Hz display, advanced cooling, and a workspace designed for productivity and comfort. With support for NIST-compliant BIOS, a five-year BIOS update policy, and a focus on sustainability (featuring 50% recycled materials), the P5 is engineered for forward-thinking businesses that want speed, security, and style.
ASUS Business Support
Understanding the critical needs of modern professionals, ASUS Business Support is not merely a warranty — it’s a comprehensive service package that includes on-site repairs, dedicated technical assistance and 24/7 customer support. This robust support framework ensures that every ExpertBook user experiences minimal downtime and receives personalized solutions to their technical issues.
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
The ExpertBook P1 is now available on the ASUS Store, selected retailers and through B2B channels, with detailed specifications below.
The ExpertBook P5 is already available online on the ASUS Store, Amazon, Canada Computer, Costco, Memory Express, Staples, and Walmart with different configurations available below.
The upcoming ExpertBook P3 is set to be available for order later this May in different configurations on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.
For detailed specifications, availability, pricing, and where to buy links, please see below.
Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.
SPECIFICATIONS
ExpertBook P1 (P1503CVA and P1403CVA)
|Model
|P1503CVA-H716512-CA
|P1503CVA-H716512-CB
|P1503CVA-H516512-CA
|P1503CVA-H516512-CB
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|Intel® Core™ i7-13620H Processor
2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)
|Intel® Core™ i5-13420H Processor
2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)
|Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics for Intel® Core™ with 64-bit memory populated
|Memory
|SO-DIMM: 16 GB DDR5 5200 MHz
2x SO-DIMM, up to 64 GB DDR5 5200 MHz
|Storage
|512 GB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 SSD
1 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe® 4.0, up to 1TB PCIe® Gen4 SSD
1 x M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe® 4.0, up to 512GB PCIe® Gen4 SSD
|Display
|15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) TN, 16:9, 60Hz, wide view, Anti-Glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
|I/O ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® (PD, DP)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x HDMI® 1.4b
1 x 3.5 mm Combo audio jack
1 x Kensington® nano lock slot
1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|Camera
|HD camera, webcam shield
|Wireless
|WiFi 6 (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.2 Wireless Card
|Audio
|2 x speaker with Dirac technology support
2 x Array microphone
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|35.95 x 23.22 x 1.99 ~ 1.99 cm (14.15" x 9.14" x 0.78" ~ 0.78")
|Battery
|50 Wh-3 cell, Li-Polymer
|Security
|Nano Kensington® lock slot
Fingerprint Sensor (combo touchpad)
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0
|Keyboard and touchpad
|Full-size keyboard with 1.35 mm key travel / spill-resistant to 66cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes
|Keyboard
|English
|Bilingual
|English
|Bilingual
|Featured software
|ASUS Control Center (optional), MyASUS, ExpertMeet
|AC adapter
|65 W AC Adapter, USB Type-C® (Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A, 65 W / Input: 100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal)
|Product Availability
|ASUS
|ASUS
|ASUS
CDW
|ASUS
|Model
|P1503CVA-P516512-CA
|P1503CVA-P516512-CB
|P1403CVA-P516512-CA
|P1403CVA-P516512-CB
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Intel® Core™ i5-13420H Processor
2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)
|Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics for Intel® Core™ with 64-bit memory populated
|Memory
|SO-DIMM: 16 GB DDR5 5200 MHz
2x SO-DIMM, up to 64 GB DDR5 5200 MHz
|Storage
|512 GB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 SSD
1 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe® 4.0, up to 1TB PCIe® Gen4 SSD
1 x M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe® 4.0, up to 512GB PCIe® Gen4 SSD
|Display
|15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) TN, 16:9, 60Hz, wide view, Anti-Glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
|14" FHD (1920 x 1080) TN, 16:9, 60Hz, wide view, Anti-Glare, 300 nits, 45% NTSC
|I/O ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® (PD, DP)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
1 x HDMI® 1.4b
1 x 3.5 mm Combo audio jack
1 x Kensington® nano lock slot
1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|Camera
|HD camera, webcam shield
|Wireless
|WiFi 6 (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.2 Wireless Card
|Audio
|2 x speaker with Dirac technology support
2 x Array microphone
ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|35.95 x 23.22 x 1.99 ~ 1.99 cm (14.15" x 9.14" x 0.78" ~ 0.78")
|32.45 x 21.44 x 1.97 ~ 1.97 cm (12.78" x 8.44" x 0.78" ~ 0.78")
|Battery
|50 Wh-3 cell, Li-Polymer
|Security
|Nano Kensington® lock slot
Fingerprint Sensor (combo touchpad)
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0
|Keyboard and touchpad
|Full-size keyboard with 1.35 mm key travel / spill-resistant to 66cc*
*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes
|Keyboard
|English
|Bilingual
|English
|Bilingual
|Featured software
|ASUS Control Center (optional), MyASUS, ExpertMeet
|AC adapter
|65 W AC Adapter, USB Type-C® (Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A, 65 W / Input: 100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal)
|Product Availability
|ASUS
Amazon
CDW
|ASUS
Amazon
|ASUS
|ASUS
ExpertBook P5 (P5404)
|Model
|P5405CSA-P73-CB
|P5405CSA-DH71-CA
|P5405CSA-P53-CA
|P5405CSA-CH51-CB
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|Intel® Core™ 7 Processor 258 V 32 GB 1.8 GHz (12 MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS
|Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 226 V 16 GB 1.6 GHz (8 MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 40 TOPS
|Graphics
|Intel® Arc™ 140 V GPU (16GB)
|Intel® Arc™ 130 V GPU (8GB)
|Memory
|32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 MOP
|16 GB LPDDR5X-8533 MOP
|Storage
|1 x 1 TB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 2280 SSD (Upgradeable to 2 TB)
1 x M.2 2230 SSD, up to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD User upgradeable
|1 x 512 GB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 2280 SSD (Upgradeable to 2 TB)
1 x M.2 2230 SSD, up to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD User upgradeable
|Display
|14.0" 2560 x 1600 Anti-Glare, 100% sRGB, 400 nits
|I/O ports
|2X Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 3.2 Gen2, support wide range 5–20 V
1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2, support BC1.2
1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2
1 x HDMI® 2.1
1 x Audio combo jack
1 x Kensington® Nano lock slot
|Camera
|1080p FHD IR camera, Webcam Shield
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
|Audio
|2 x speaker
2 x multi-array microphone with intelliGO beam forming
Smart amp technology
Dolby Atmos certified
|Weight
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|31.2 cm x 22.3 cm x 1.645 cm (12.28” x 8.78” x 0.65”)
|Battery
|63 Wh, 3-cell, Li-polymer
|Touchpad
|ASUS ErgoSense touchpad
Smart gesture touchpad
Silent touchpad technology
|Keyboard
|Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel; backlit, spill-resistant 78 cc
|Keyboard
|Bilingual
|English
|English
|Bilingual
|Featured software
|ASUS Control Center (optional), MyASUS, ExpertMeet
|AC adapter
|65 W non-wall mount Type-C® power jack, Input : 100–240 V AC, 50 / 60 Hz universal
|Product Availability
|ASUS
Amazon
Insight
Memory Express
|ASUS
Amazon
CDW
|ASUS
Amazon
CDW
Memory Express
|ASUS
Costco
ExpertBook P3 (P3405)
|Model
|P3405CVA-H7321-CA
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|Processor
|Intel® Core™ i7-13620H Processor
2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)
|Graphics
|Intel® UHD Graphics for Intel® Core™ with 64-bit memory populated
|Memory
|SO-DIMM: 32 GB DDR5 5200 MHz
2x SO-DIMM, up to 64 GB DDR5 5200 MHz
|Storage
|1 TB M.2 2280 MVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Includes 1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 for extension
|Display
|14" WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 144Hz, Anti-Glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC
|I/O ports
|2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power delivery
1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|Camera
|1080p FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello
With webcam shield
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|Audio
|Audio by Dirac
Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker
Built-in array microphone
|Weight
|1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
|Dimensions (WxDxH)
|31.51 x 22.68 x 1.79 ~ 1.80 cm (12.41" x 8.93" x 0.70" ~ 0.71")
|Battery
|63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion
|Security
|Nano Kensington® lock slot
Fingerprint Sensor (combo touchpad)
Webcam Shield
TPM 2.0
|Keyboard
|English
|Featured software
|ASUS Control Center (optional), MyASUS, ExpertMeet
|AC adapter
|65 W AC Adapter, USB Type-C® (Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A, 65 W / Input: 100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal)
|Product Availability
|ASUS (available later in May)
1 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests, and varies depending on device. MIL-STD-810H testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD-810H testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental, and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty. Additional coverage is available with ASUS Premium Care.
2 For the full AI feature experience, 12 GB of memory is required.
3 Weight may vary according to configuration.
4 Memory is upgradable up to 64 GB.
5 Weight may vary according to configuration
6 Weight may vary according to configuration
