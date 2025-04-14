ASUS Announces ExpertBook P1, P3 and P5 Now Available in Canada

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the new ExpertBook P1 (P1403 and P1503) laptop models are now available in Canada through the ASUS Store, selected retailers, and B2B channels. These additions join the high-performance ExpertBook P5 (P5404), already available online on the ASUS Store, Amazon, Canada Computer, Costco, Memory Express, Staples, and Walmart, and precede the upcoming ExpertBook P3 (P3405), set to be available for order later this May.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of professionals and SMBs with limited IT support, the new ExpertBook P series combines sleek portability, enterprise-grade security, and robust AI collaboration tools. Each device is MIL-STD-810H military-grade tested1, features Windows Secured-core PC compliance, and includes a one-year subscription to McAfee+ Premium with Smart AI™ for 24/7 protection, identity monitoring, and privacy tools.

All three series also feature ASUS-exclusive AI ExpertMeet2, a powerful productivity suite offering real-time translation, multilingual transcription, AI-generated meeting summaries, speaker differentiation, and on-screen watermarks — all processed locally for enhanced security.

ExpertBook P1: Practical Performance for Everyday Business

The ASUS ExpertBook P1 series is built for professionals who value reliability and essential performance. Available in 14-inch and 15-inch Full HD options and weighing as little as 1.4 kg3, the P1 is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, with support for up to 64 GB RAM4 and 1 TB of dual-SSD RAID storage for enhanced data speed and reliability.

A refined, durable design ensures it can handle commutes and daily use, while thoughtful security touches like TPM 2.0, BIOS-level protections, and BIOS setting recovery tools ensure peace of mind. Designed for organizations seeking affordable yet powerful solutions, the P1 balances performance and durability for professionals on the move.

ExpertBook P3: Versatile and Ready for Hybrid Work

Designed for hybrid professionals and SMBs, the ExpertBook P3 blends portability and performance in 14-inch sizes starting at 1.36 kg5. It’s equipped with up to an Intel® Core™ i7-13620H processor, 64 GB of DDR5 memory, and dual PCIe 4.0 SSDs for smooth multitasking.

With an optimized layout, spill-resistant keyboard, optional IR camera, and exclusive ASUS ExpertCool thermal system, the P3 ensures comfort, performance, and quiet operation all day long. It’s an ideal choice for flexible work and learning environments where reliability and privacy matter.

ExpertBook P5: Advanced AI Power for the Future of Work

At the top of the lineup, the ExpertBook P5 is designed for high-demand professionals who require cutting-edge AI performance. Featuring up to the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor (Series 2) with 47 TOPS of NPU performance, the P5 delivers up to 3X faster AI capabilities than previous generations.

A sleek 1.29 kg6 aluminum chassis houses a 2.5K 144 Hz display, advanced cooling, and a workspace designed for productivity and comfort. With support for NIST-compliant BIOS, a five-year BIOS update policy, and a focus on sustainability (featuring 50% recycled materials), the P5 is engineered for forward-thinking businesses that want speed, security, and style.

ASUS Business Support

Understanding the critical needs of modern professionals, ASUS Business Support is not merely a warranty — it’s a comprehensive service package that includes on-site repairs, dedicated technical assistance and 24/7 customer support. This robust support framework ensures that every ExpertBook user experiences minimal downtime and receives personalized solutions to their technical issues.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ExpertBook P1 is now available on the ASUS Store, selected retailers and through B2B channels, with detailed specifications below.

The ExpertBook P5 is already available online on the ASUS Store, Amazon, Canada Computer, Costco, Memory Express, Staples, and Walmart with different configurations available below.

The upcoming ExpertBook P3 is set to be available for order later this May in different configurations on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

For detailed specifications, availability, pricing, and where to buy links, please see below.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SPECIFICATIONS

ExpertBook P1 (P1503CVA and P1403CVA)

Model P1503CVA-H716512-CA P1503CVA-H716512-CB P1503CVA-H516512-CA P1503CVA-H516512-CB Operating system Windows 11 Home Processor Intel® Core™ i7-13620H Processor

2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads) Intel® Core™ i5-13420H Processor

2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads) Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics for Intel® Core™ with 64-bit memory populated Memory SO-DIMM: 16 GB DDR5 5200 MHz



2x SO-DIMM, up to 64 GB DDR5 5200 MHz Storage 512 GB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 SSD





1 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe® 4.0, up to 1TB PCIe® Gen4 SSD

1 x M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe® 4.0, up to 512GB PCIe® Gen4 SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) TN, 16:9, 60Hz, wide view, Anti-Glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC I/O ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® (PD, DP)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 1.4b

1 x 3.5 mm Combo audio jack

1 x Kensington® nano lock slot

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Camera HD camera, webcam shield Wireless WiFi 6 (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.2 Wireless Card Audio 2 x speaker with Dirac technology support

2 x Array microphone

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions (WxDxH) 35.95 x 23.22 x 1.99 ~ 1.99 cm (14.15" x 9.14" x 0.78" ~ 0.78") Battery 50 Wh-3 cell, Li-Polymer Security Nano Kensington® lock slot

Fingerprint Sensor (combo touchpad)

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 Keyboard and touchpad Full-size keyboard with 1.35 mm key travel / spill-resistant to 66cc*



*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes Keyboard English Bilingual English Bilingual Featured software ASUS Control Center (optional), MyASUS, ExpertMeet AC adapter 65 W AC Adapter, USB Type-C® (Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A, 65 W / Input: 100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal) Product Availability ASUS ASUS ASUS



CDW ASUS

Model P1503CVA-P516512-CA P1503CVA-P516512-CB P1403CVA-P516512-CA P1403CVA-P516512-CB Operating system Windows 11 Pro Processor Intel® Core™ i5-13420H Processor

2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads) Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics for Intel® Core™ with 64-bit memory populated Memory SO-DIMM: 16 GB DDR5 5200 MHz



2x SO-DIMM, up to 64 GB DDR5 5200 MHz Storage 512 GB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 SSD





1 x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe® 4.0, up to 1TB PCIe® Gen4 SSD

1 x M.2 2230 NVMe PCIe® 4.0, up to 512GB PCIe® Gen4 SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) TN, 16:9, 60Hz, wide view, Anti-Glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC 14" FHD (1920 x 1080) TN, 16:9, 60Hz, wide view, Anti-Glare, 300 nits, 45% NTSC I/O ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C® (PD, DP)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

1 x HDMI® 1.4b

1 x 3.5 mm Combo audio jack

1 x Kensington® nano lock slot

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Camera HD camera, webcam shield Wireless WiFi 6 (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.2 Wireless Card Audio 2 x speaker with Dirac technology support

2 x Array microphone

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Technology Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions (WxDxH) 35.95 x 23.22 x 1.99 ~ 1.99 cm (14.15" x 9.14" x 0.78" ~ 0.78") 32.45 x 21.44 x 1.97 ~ 1.97 cm (12.78" x 8.44" x 0.78" ~ 0.78") Battery 50 Wh-3 cell, Li-Polymer Security Nano Kensington® lock slot

Fingerprint Sensor (combo touchpad)

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 Keyboard and touchpad Full-size keyboard with 1.35 mm key travel / spill-resistant to 66cc*



*Quantity used during testing, with duration of 3 minutes Keyboard English Bilingual English Bilingual Featured software ASUS Control Center (optional), MyASUS, ExpertMeet AC adapter 65 W AC Adapter, USB Type-C® (Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A, 65 W / Input: 100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal) Product Availability ASUS



Amazon



CDW ASUS



Amazon ASUS ASUS





ExpertBook P5 (P5404)

Model P5405CSA-P73-CB P5405CSA-DH71-CA P5405CSA-P53-CA P5405CSA-CH51-CB Operating system Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Home Processor Intel® Core™ 7 Processor 258 V 32 GB 1.8 GHz (12 MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 47 TOPS Intel® Core™ 5 Processor 226 V 16 GB 1.6 GHz (8 MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads); Intel® AI Boost NPU up to 40 TOPS Graphics Intel® Arc™ 140 V GPU (16GB) Intel® Arc™ 130 V GPU (8GB) Memory 32 GB LPDDR5X-8533 MOP 16 GB LPDDR5X-8533 MOP Storage 1 x 1 TB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 2280 SSD (Upgradeable to 2 TB)





1 x M.2 2230 SSD, up to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD User upgradeable 1 x 512 GB M.2 PCIe® 4.0 2280 SSD (Upgradeable to 2 TB)





1 x M.2 2230 SSD, up to 1 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD User upgradeable Display 14.0" 2560 x 1600 Anti-Glare, 100% sRGB, 400 nits I/O ports 2X Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 3.2 Gen2, support wide range 5–20 V



1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2, support BC1.2



1 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen2



1 x HDMI® 2.1



1 x Audio combo jack



1 x Kensington® Nano lock slot Camera 1080p FHD IR camera, Webcam Shield Wireless WiFi 6E (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card Audio 2 x speaker



2 x multi-array microphone with intelliGO beam forming



Smart amp technology



Dolby Atmos certified Weight 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions (WxDxH) 31.2 cm x 22.3 cm x 1.645 cm (12.28” x 8.78” x 0.65”) Battery 63 Wh, 3-cell, Li-polymer Touchpad ASUS ErgoSense touchpad



Smart gesture touchpad



Silent touchpad technology Keyboard Full-size keyboard with 1.5 mm key travel; backlit, spill-resistant 78 cc Keyboard Bilingual English English Bilingual Featured software ASUS Control Center (optional), MyASUS, ExpertMeet AC adapter 65 W non-wall mount Type-C® power jack, Input : 100–240 V AC, 50 / 60 Hz universal Product Availability ASUS



Amazon



Insight



Memory Express ASUS



Amazon



CDW ASUS



Amazon



CDW



Memory Express ASUS



Costco





ExpertBook P3 (P3405)

Model P3405CVA-H7321-CA Operating system Windows 11 Home Processor Intel® Core™ i7-13620H Processor

2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads) Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics for Intel® Core™ with 64-bit memory populated Memory SO-DIMM: 32 GB DDR5 5200 MHz



2x SO-DIMM, up to 64 GB DDR5 5200 MHz Storage 1 TB M.2 2280 MVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD



Includes 1x M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 for extension Display 14" WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 144Hz, Anti-Glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC I/O ports 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A



2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 TMDS



1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack



1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Camera 1080p FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello



With webcam shield Wireless Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card Audio Audio by Dirac



Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Weight 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions (WxDxH) 31.51 x 22.68 x 1.79 ~ 1.80 cm (12.41" x 8.93" x 0.70" ~ 0.71") Battery 63WHrs, 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion Security Nano Kensington® lock slot

Fingerprint Sensor (combo touchpad)

Webcam Shield

TPM 2.0 Keyboard English Featured software ASUS Control Center (optional), MyASUS, ExpertMeet AC adapter 65 W AC Adapter, USB Type-C® (Output: 20 V DC, 3.25 A, 65 W / Input: 100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal) Product Availability ASUS (available later in May)





NOTES TO EDITORS

Where to buy links:

ASUS ExpertBook P1: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/expertbook-p1-p1503/where-to-buy/

ASUS ExpertBook P3: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-p3-p3605/

ASUS ExpertBook P5: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/expertbook-p5-p5405/where-to-buy/

ASUS ExpertBook P1 (P1503): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/expertbook-p1-p1503/

ASUS ExpertBook P1 (P1403): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/expertbook-p1-p1403/

ASUS ExpertBook P3 (P3405): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/asus-expertbook-p3-p3405/

ASUS ExpertBook P5 (P5405): https://www.asus.com/ca-en/laptops/for-work/expertbook/expertbook-p5-p5405/

ASUS ExpertBook laptops: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/laptops/expertbook/

ASUS Business website: https://www.asus.com/ca-en/business/

ASUS LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/asus/posts/

ASUS Business LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/asus-business/

ASUS Pressroom: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Canada Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asuscanada/

ASUS Canada Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/asus_ca

ASUS Canada YouTube: https://ca.asus.click/youtube

ASUS Global X (Twitter): https://www.x.com/asus

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

1 The testing regime includes the requirements of both military-grade standards and ASUS quality tests, and varies depending on device. MIL-STD-810H testing is conducted on selected ASUS products only. Note that the MIL-STD-810H testing helps to ensure the quality of ASUS products but does not indicate a particular fitness for military use. The test is performed under laboratory conditions. Any damage caused by attempts to replicate these test conditions would be considered accidental, and would not be covered by the standard ASUS warranty. Additional coverage is available with ASUS Premium Care.

2 For the full AI feature experience, 12 GB of memory is required.

3 Weight may vary according to configuration.

4 Memory is upgradable up to 64 GB.

5 Weight may vary according to configuration

6 Weight may vary according to configuration

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55d33a2c-870a-49ca-be18-b986e1500401