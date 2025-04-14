Sprout Social Propels Brands into a New Era of Influence with AI-Powered Innovations to its Influencer Marketing Platform

AI-powered natural language discovery will allow marketers to identify creators through topic-led search, driving more authentic and impactful activations

Reimagined, customizable brand safety solution that helps brands activate creators that align with their values and audience

New creator vetting features drastically reduces time spent in discovery so brands can refocus on more strategic, creative tasks



CHICAGO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social (Nasdaq: SPT), an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today unveiled its fully reimagined influencer marketing platform. Sprout Social Influencer Marketing now features a refreshed, intuitive design along with powerful AI-driven natural language discovery and data analysis capabilities. These enhancements reflect the evolving landscape of content consumption, where personalized feeds and topical interests play a central role. With these new features, Sprout's search is topic-led to match how networks serve content, enabling brands to more quickly identify creators who can foster authentic partnerships, scale awareness, and drive greater revenue.

This launch comes at a pivotal time for marketers. As traditional marketing tactics lose effectiveness, marketing leaders are urgently seeking new ways to expand their reach and impact. Consumers now turn to social media for inspiration and brand discovery, favoring more authentic, relatable connections. This shift has given influencers unprecedented power to shape purchasing decisions, making social media a dominant full-funnel channel. In fact, nearly half of consumers now make daily, weekly, or monthly purchases because of influencer posts. As a result, influencer marketing has rapidly evolved from a trend into a top driver and multiplier of ROI.

“Influencer marketing is no longer optional—it’s essential for brands to connect with and sell to consumers. Yet, many organizations still struggle to create cohesive, data-driven campaigns and find the right creators who truly align with their brand and messaging,” said Erika Trautman, Chief Product Officer at Sprout Social. “That’s why we’ve made strategic updates to our platform that are designed not just to solve our customers’ biggest challenges, but to empower them to lead the next era of marketing and drive transformative growth across their organizations.”

This launch comes after the recent rebrand of Sprout Social Influencer Marketing and incorporates customer-driven updates that tackle their toughest challenges, from surfacing actionable data to finding the right influencers and maintaining brand safety guidelines. These key updates include:

AI-Powered Natural Language Creator Search : Marketers can now identify creators by topic or the content they’re looking to create, making discovery faster and easier, and enabling brands to forge impactful partnerships that resonate with customers.

: Marketers can now identify creators by topic or the content they’re looking to create, making discovery faster and easier, and enabling brands to forge impactful partnerships that resonate with customers. AI-Powered Brand Fit Score : Proprietary metric that provides an instant assessment of how well a creator's content aligns with a brand’s social presence, helping marketers make smarter, faster decisions about creator activations while supporting relevance and authenticity.

: Proprietary metric that provides an instant assessment of how well a creator's content aligns with a brand’s social presence, helping marketers make smarter, faster decisions about creator activations while supporting relevance and authenticity. AI-Powered Creator Suggestions in Lists : Sprout’s proprietary AI Assist automates influencer sourcing by recommending potential partners within Creator Lists, helping users cut time spent in discovery so they can refocus their efforts on strategic priorities.

: Sprout’s proprietary AI Assist automates influencer sourcing by recommending potential partners within Creator Lists, helping users cut time spent in discovery so they can refocus their efforts on strategic priorities. Customizable Brand Safety Reporting: Marketers receive a brand safety report on each creator based on their organization’s defined brand safety keywords and parameters. The report analyzes creator content and flags associated topics such as alcohol, adult/NSFW, politics or competitor mentions, helping brands activate creators that align with their values and audience.

“With the new Brand Safety Reports we can quickly see if a creator mentioned our competitors five years ago. The visual of this definitely helps especially when we get into some profiles who may have a higher volume of sensitive posts. For example, did it all just happen suddenly, or was it a consistent thing for them over time? So I really like this feature a lot,” said Dakota McDaniel, Social Media Strategist at American Honda Motor Company.

Learn more about these updates and Sprout Social Influencer Marketing here .

Social Media Profiles:

www.twitter.com/SproutSocial

www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR

www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc

www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/

www.instagram.com/sproutsocial

Contact

Media:

Kaitlyn Gronek

Email: pr@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (773) 904-9674

Investors:

Lexi Johnson

Twitter: @SproutSocialIR

Email: lexi.johnson@sproutsocial.com

Phone: (312) 528-9166

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a global leader in social media management and analytics software. Sprout’s intuitive platform puts powerful social data into the hands of approximately 30,000 brands so they can deliver smarter, faster business impact. Named the #1 Best Software Product by G2’s 2024 Best Software Award, Sprout offers comprehensive publishing and engagement functionality, customer care, influencer marketing, advocacy, and AI-powered business intelligence. Sprout’s software operates across all major social media networks and digital platforms. For more information about Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT), visit sproutsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “enables,” “estimate,” “expect,” “explore,” “intend,” “long-term model,” “may,” “might” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements may relate to the success, performance, and effect on our business and customers of our product features, our market size and growth strategy, our estimated and projected costs, margins, revenue, expenditures and customer and financial growth rates, our plans and objectives for future operations, growth, initiatives or strategies. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These assumptions, uncertainties and risks include that, among others: we may not be able to sustain our revenue and customer growth rate in the future; price increases have and may continue to negatively impact demand for our products, customer acquisition and retention and reduce the total number of customers or customer additions; our business would be harmed by any significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform, our API providers, or certain social media platforms; if we are unable to attract potential customers through unpaid channels, convert this traffic to free trials or convert free trials to paid subscriptions, our business and results of operations may be adversely affected; we may be unable to successfully enter new markets, manage our international expansion and comply with any applicable international laws and regulations; we may be unable to integrate acquired businesses or technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions and investments; unstable market and economic conditions, such as recession risks, effects of inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, high interest rates, and the impacts of current and potential future bank failures and impacts of ongoing overseas conflicts, could adversely impact our business and that of our existing and prospective customers, which may result in reduced demand for our products; we may not be able to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness; covenants in our credit agreement may restrict our operations, and if we do not effectively manage our business to comply with these covenants, our financial condition could be adversely impacted; any cybersecurity-related attack, significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks on which we rely could negatively affect our business; and changing regulations relating to privacy, information security and data protection could increase our costs, affect or limit how we collect and use personal information and harm our brand. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, as well as any future reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, you should interpret many of the risks identified in those reports as being heightened as a result of the current instability in market and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Sprout Social at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Sprout Social assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.