Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Size to Hit USD 24.48 Billion by 2032, Growing at 9.12% CAGR – SNS Insider

Austin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a new report by SNS Insider, the Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP) Testing Market was valued at USD 11.18 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.48 Billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12% over the forecast period 2024–2032.

The growing incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, kidney disorders, and liver conditions worldwide has driven this growth. These CMP tests are frequently performed in routine checkups, disease diagnosis, and for monitoring ongoing treatment. The focus on the early detection of diseases, increasing levels of awareness related to metabolic health, and government-sponsored health screening programs are anticipated to drive growth.





Get a Sample Report of Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5822

The U.S. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market was valued at USD 4.08 billion in 2023, and It is expected to reach USD 8.95 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.13%. The U.S. market has a strong healthcare infrastructure a high volume of preventive health screenings and favourable coverage policies of Medicare and private insurers. Based on CDC data, each year, more than 60% of adults in the U.S. get annual checkups, and CMP panels are one of the more common standard screening tools for such checkups.

Key Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Companies Profiled in the Report

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

ARUP Laboratories

Sonic Healthcare Limited

SYNLAB International GmbH

Unipath

Abbott Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.

Genoptix Inc.

CENTOGENE AG

Abaxis Inc. (Zoetis)

TCG Corp.

Scion Lab Services LLC

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 11.18 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 24.48 billion CAGR CAGR of 9.12% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Analytes

The glucose segment accounted for the largest share of 13.2% in 2023 owing to increase in global diabetes cases along with the universal adoption of glucose testing for routine health checks and critical care monitoring. The CMP panel also involves glucose which is an important biomarker and a first-line marker of metabolic dysfunction. Increased diabetes screening by governments and NGOs including India’s nationwide diabetes awareness initiative and the American Diabetes Association’s annual alert day are increasing volumes of glucose testing. Many insurance-covered wellness programs also require fasting glucose levels. Demand for continuous glucose monitoring and HbA1c testing also indirectly increases the relevance of glucose in CMP tests.

By Disease

Kidney disease accounted for the largest market share in 2023, at 32.8%. The growing burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD), especially in aging populations, has increased reliance on CMP testing for early diagnosis and monitoring. CMP panels help assess kidney function through serum creatinine, blood urea nitrogen (BUN), and electrolyte levels. According to the National Kidney Foundation, over 37 million adults in the U.S. have CKD, and millions more are at risk. CMP testing allows early identification of asymptomatic kidney damage, improving outcomes through timely treatment. Hospitals and nephrology centers are increasingly incorporating CMP tests into routine renal function screenings.

By End-Use

In 2023, the laboratory segment dominated the market and accounted for 60.1% of total revenue. Laboratories are seen as being favoured due to the integral part that high-throughput labs perform in routine health screening, corporate wellness programming, and diagnostic testing. CMP panels are often bundled with other tests such as CBC and lipid panels, making them cost-effective when processed through large labs. Major players, including Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics, and Eurofins, offer comprehensive CMP testing services globally, backed by advanced infrastructure and automated systems. Additionally, expanding partnerships between diagnostics labs and telehealth providers are making home collection kits for CMP testing readily available.

Need Any Customization Research on Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5822

Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market Segmentation

By Analytes

K+

Na+

Cl-

CO2

Glucose

BUN

Creatinine

Ca++

Albumin

Total Protein

ALP

ALT

AST

Total Bilirubin

By Disease

Kidney Diseases

Liver Diseases

Diabetes

Others

By End-Use

Laboratories Emergency Departments Hospital Wards Primary Care Pharmacy Telemedicine

PoC Emergency Departments Hospital Wards Primary Care Pharmacy Telemedicine

PoC (Instruments) Piccolo Xpress Skyla-HB1 DRI-CHEM NX500 Others



Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the global Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market in 2023, accounting for 46.2% of total revenue, owing to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adherence to screening protocols, and favourable reimbursement policies. Increasing emphasis on chronic disease management along with wide coverage of metabolic testing by insurance promotes the expansion of the market. In addition, the presence of large diagnostic companies and the increase in the adoption of EHR-integrated laboratory systems boost the growth of the region. Europe follows closely with the widespread adoption of CMP testing in preventive care, with high adoption of such testing in Germany, the U.K., and France through national health programs targeting screening for metabolic diseases.

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Gaps in key pharmacoeconomic statistics, focused drug development toward the treatment of rare diseases, and government-based screening programs are driving growth in CMP tests. Urban middle-class population and rising concierge health checkup packages also continue to propel growth.

Recent Developments

In November 2023, Labcorp introduced a new high-throughput chemistry analyzer capable of processing over 1,000 CMP tests per hour, targeting mass-screening initiatives in the U.S.

In February 2024, partnered with CVS Health to expand CMP testing availability through retail health clinics across 35 states.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence & Prevalence of Metabolic and Chronic Disorders (2023), by Region

5.2 Technological Advancements & Automation Adoption (2023-2032)

5.3 At-Home & Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) CMP Testing Trends

5.4 Regulatory & Policy Impact on CMP Testing Market (2023-2032)

5.5 Impact of AI and Machine Learning on CMP Testing

5.6 Price Trends & Cost Analysis of CMP Tests (2023), by Region

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market by Analytes

8. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market by Disease

9. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel Testing Market by End-Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Related Reports

Blood Testing Market – Global Forecast 2024–2032

Clinical Laboratory Services Market – Growth & Trends Report 2024–2032

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Analysis 2024–2032

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Outlook 2024–2032

Remote Patient Monitoring Report 2024–2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.