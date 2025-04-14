Automated Border Control Market to Worth USD 6.03 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Global Passenger Traffic and the Growing Demand for Secure, Efficient Border Management Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Border Control Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Automated Border Control Market Size was valued at USD 2.06 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.03 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.73% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Biometric and AI Integration Driving Next-Gen Automated Border Control Systems

The integration of Automated Border Control (ABC) systems with smart city initiatives is reshaping global border processing by delivering seamless, contactless, and efficient experiences. AI and machine learning are enabling real-time analytics, predictive decision-making, and fraud detection, improving operational effectiveness. Sustainability goals are also driving the adoption of energy-efficient, low-power ABC technologies. The US Automated Border Control market, valued at USD 0.41 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.57%, driven by the demand for enhanced security, faster processing, and government-backed initiatives like the Biometric Exit Program.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Gemalto (Civic Identity Solutions)

(Civic Identity Solutions) NEC Corporation (NeoFace)

(NeoFace) SITA (SITA Smart Path)

(SITA Smart Path) Zebra Technologies (Zebra's VisioNize)

(Zebra's VisioNize) Accenture (Accenture Passport Control Solution)

(Accenture Passport Control Solution) Indra Sistemas (Sentry ABC Gates)

(Sentry ABC Gates) Cognitec Systems (FaceVACS-ABIS)

(FaceVACS-ABIS) TITUS (TITUS Classification)

(TITUS Classification) Thales Group (Thales e-Security)

(Thales e-Security) Crossmatch Technologies (Crossmatch DigitalPersona)

(Crossmatch DigitalPersona) Veridos (Veridos Automated Border Control)

(Veridos Automated Border Control) SecuTech (SecuTech Border Control System)

(SecuTech Border Control System) Vision-Box (Vision-Box ABC Gates)

(Vision-Box ABC Gates) Suprema (BioEntry Plus)

(BioEntry Plus) IDEMIA (MorphoWave Tower).

Automated Border Control Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.73% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Border Crossing Procedure (One-step Process, Integrated Two-step Process, Segregated Two-step Process)

• By Solution Type (ABC E-Gates, ABC Kiosks)

• By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Application (Airports, Seaports, Land Ports) Key Drivers • Rising Travel Demand and Security Concerns Drive Growth of Biometric-Based Automated Border Control Solutions.



• Early Adoption of ABC Systems in Land and Seaports Unlocks Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets.

Innovations such as biometric-linked ticketing and contactless processing are enhancing passenger convenience and reducing wait times. In particular, the deployment of biometric e-gates at major international airports reflects this transformation, with more than half of key airports expected to have biometric systems by 2025.

Automated Border Control Market by Border Crossing Procedure, Solution Type, Component, Application

By Border Crossing Procedure

In 2023, the Automated Border Control (ABC) market was led by the Integrated Two-step Process, accounting for 52.6% of the market share due to its robust security, involving separate steps for document authentication and biometric verification. This method is widely favored by border authorities for its high fraud detection capabilities and compliance with strict immigration protocols.

From 2024 to 2032, the One-step Process is projected to register the fastest CAGR, driven by its speed and efficiency. The growing adoption of contactless, AI-powered biometric systems and self-service e-gates is enhancing border clearance, particularly amid rising passenger traffic and demand for seamless travel.

By Solution Type

In 2023, ABC E-Gates led the Automated Border Control market with a 56.6% share, driven by widespread deployment at major international airports and checkpoints, particularly in Europe and North America. Their high efficiency, advanced biometric authentication, and seamless integration with passport control systems make them ideal for handling large passenger volumes while enhancing security and reducing wait times.

ABC Kiosks are expected to register the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032 due to their affordability, ease of installation, and suitability for smaller airports, land crossings, and seaports—particularly in emerging regions adopting contactless, cloud-based border solutions to manage rising cross-border travel.

By Component

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the Automated Border Control (ABC) market with a 51.2% share, driven by the widespread deployment of biometric scanners, passport readers, facial recognition cameras, and e-gates, especially across airports and land crossings in Europe and North America. These components form the backbone of secure and efficient border infrastructure.

The software segment is expected to grow the fastest From 2024 to 2032,, fueled by advancements in AI-based biometric authentication, cloud security, and real-time analytics, especially in emerging markets adopting smart border solutions.

By Application

Airports accounted for the largest share of the Automated Border Control (ABC) market in 2023 at 68.7%, driven by rising international passenger volumes and the growing need for secure, seamless travel experiences. The adoption of biometric-based e-gates and kiosks has surged, especially post-pandemic, due to the demand for contactless processing.

Land ports are expected to grow fastest From 2024 to 2032, supported by increased cross-border movement and investments in portable ABC kiosks, AI-driven verification, and smart border solutions to enhance land crossing efficiency and security.

Regional Analysis of the Automated Border Control (ABC) Market: Europe Leads, Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Expansion (2023–2032)

Europe held a dominant 36.8% share of the global Automated Border Control (ABC) market in 2023, driven by strict border security protocols, well-established airport infrastructure, and widespread integration of biometric authentication systems. The Schengen Zone’s open travel policy has further increased the need for efficient and secure passport verification, prompting large-scale adoption of ABC e-gates at key international airports such as London Heathrow (UK), Frankfurt (Germany), and Charles de Gaulle (France).

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to the sharp rise in air passenger traffic and cross-border mobility. Governments in countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia are heavily investing in smart airport projects and AI-driven border security initiatives. Singapore’s Changi Airport and India’s DigiYatra program are examples of this growing focus on contactless, facial recognition-based border control, making Asia Pacific a critical growth region in the ABC market.

Recent Development

Jan 20, 2025, Facial Recognition Set to Redefine Border Control in 2025 As facial recognition adoption accelerates, 2024 marked a turning point for biometrics in global travel, unlocking new possibilities and sparking key societal debates.

December 10, 2024, Mexico Expands Automated Border Entry to More Nationals As of December 2024, Australia, Israel, and Slovakia join the list of eligible countries using self-service kiosks at more Mexican international airports, streamlining entry for biometric passport holders.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Integration with Smart City Initiatives

5.2 AI and Machine Learning Integration

5.3 Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

5.4 Passenger Experience Enhancement

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Automated Border Control Market Segmentation, by Border Crossing Procedure

8. Automated Border Control Market Segmentation, by Solution Type

8. Automated Border Control Market Segmentation, by Component

8. Automated Border Control Market Segmentation, by Application

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

