Generative AI Cybersecurity Market to Reach USD 79.71 Billion by 2033, Owing to Rising Cyber Threat Complexity | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Generative AI Cybersecurity Market is valued at USD 7.73 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 79.71 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 33.97% from 2026-2033.

The growing sophistication of cyber threats, such as malware, ransomware, and phishing attempts, which call for sophisticated, adaptable defense mechanisms, is driving the market for generative AI cybersecurity. AI-driven solutions are being used by organizations to anticipate, identify, and react to assaults instantly.





The U.S. Generative AI Cybersecurity Market is valued at USD 2.79 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 28.28 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 33.60% over 2026-2033.

Growth in the U.S. Generative AI Cybersecurity Market is driven by rising cyber threats, increasing digital transformation, and widespread cloud adoption.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution Type

Threat Detection & Prevention led with 34.5% share due to its critical role in identifying, monitoring, and mitigating cyber threats across enterprises. Cloud Security is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 38.9% driven by the rapid adoption of cloud applications, SaaS platforms, and hybrid IT environments.

By AI Technology

Machine Learning (ML) led with 36.2% share due to its ability to analyze vast amounts of security data, detect anomalies, and predict emerging threats with high accuracy. Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 41.5% due to their advanced capabilities in simulating attack scenarios, testing defenses, and identifying vulnerabilities.

By Application

Intrusion Detection & Prevention led with 31.7% share as it remains a foundational cybersecurity application for monitoring networks and endpoints. Phishing & Social Engineering Protection is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 39.2% driven by the increasing sophistication of attacks targeting human vulnerabilities.

By End-User

BFSI led with 29.8% share in the market as financial institutions face high cyber risk due to sensitive customer data, digital transactions, and regulatory requirements. Healthcare & Life Sciences is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 37.6% due to the rising digitization of medical records, telemedicine, and research data.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Generative AI Cybersecurity Market with a 42.24% share in 2025 due to the presence of leading technology providers, advanced cybersecurity infrastructure, and high adoption of AI-driven threat detection solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 36.17% from 2026–2033, driven by rapid digital transformation, increasing cyber threats, and rising adoption of AI-based security solutions.

Increasing Cyber Threats and Sophisticated Attacks Augment Market Expansion Globally

Traditional security approaches frequently find it difficult to successfully respond to the emergence of sophisticated cyberattacks, such as ransomware, phishing, and zero-day exploits. Organizations may improve their overall cybersecurity posture by using generative AI to anticipate, identify, and proactively mitigate risks. Rapid response capabilities, anomaly detection, and automated threat modeling minimize harm and need less human intervention. AI-driven cybersecurity solutions are being used by businesses in a variety of industries to protect sensitive data, adhere to legal requirements, and maintain business continuity. Global adoption of generative AI in cybersecurity is being driven by the increasing demand for sophisticated, proactive defenses.

Key Players:

Microsoft

IBM

Google

AWS

NVIDIA

Palo Alto Networks

Fortinet

CrowdStrike

Darktrace

Trend Micro

Cisco Systems

LexisNexis

FireEye

Cylance

Vectra AI

Acalvio Technologies

Proofpoint

Rapid7

Sumo Logic

SentinelOne

Recent Developments:

2024, IBM launched watsonx Assistant for Cybersecurity, a generative AI security copilot integrated into IBM QRadar Suite and IBM Cloud Pak for Security.

2023, Google Cloud introduced Duet AI for Security (now part of Google Security AI Command Center), a generative AI layer across Chronicle Security Operations, Mandiant Threat Intelligence, and VirusTotal.

