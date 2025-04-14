Pathology Laboratories Market Size to Reach USD 720.60 Billion by 2032, Driven by AI Integration and Rising Chronic Disease Burden – SNS Insider

Austin, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathology Laboratories Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to a new report by SNS Insider, the Pathology Laboratories Market was valued at USD 355.56 billion in 2023, is projected to hit USD 720.60 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8.13% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The U.S. Pathology Laboratories Market is estimated to reach USD 208.68 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Growth is fuelled by rising Medicare reimbursements, an aging population, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and the adoption of molecular diagnostics and clinically approved pathology tools powered by artificial intelligence (AI).





Pathology labs are becoming increasingly critical as healthcare systems globally shift from reactive to proactive and preventive care models. The growing focus on early detection, continuous monitoring, and specialized diagnostics, nowadays, is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular problems, diabetes, and infectious diseases. Geographically, the pathology laboratories market was dominated for the year 2023 by the United States, which generated USD 106.11 billion in worldwide revenues.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing personalized medicine are driving the pathology laboratories market. Chronic diseases kill approximately 71% of all deaths worldwide making early and accurate diagnostics significant, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Particularly government-directed initiatives for universal health screening programs and rapid urbanization in developing countries are providing greater access to diagnostic testing. Additionally, Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital pathology, and cloud-based Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) are shaping the future of pathological diagnosis and data analytics. Digital transformation supports labs to improve efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and incorporate remote pathology services that are particularly important in underserved or rural areas.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type

The hospital-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2023, accounting for 53.65% of the global revenue. The clinical labs are part of the integrated clinical ecosystem of hospitals which facilitates a streamlined workflow for specimen workflow/module collection, processing, diagnosis, and reporting. Hospital labs are particularly important in emergency departments and inpatient settings, where obtaining test results quickly can impact clinical decisions and outcomes. And hospital-based labs are also earlier adopters of automation and digital pathology tools given greater resources and access to skilled manpower. Specialist diagnostics is provided by the centralized setup. Keying and the typical testing volume must handle for routine and complicated testing protocols across specialties like oncology hematology and infectious disease diagnostics.

By Testing Services

In 2023, the largest segment of the market was General Physiological & Clinical Tests, which accounted for 38.15% of total revenue. This segment includes routine blood tests, urine analysis, lipid profiles, liver function tests, and blood glucose monitoring tests used frequently in annual health check-ups and chronic disease management. Segmental growth can be ascribed to the rapidly increasing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, and metabolic disorders worldwide. These tests are used widely, partly because they are affordable and accessible at outpatient sites. Governments and insurers also actively encourage routine health screenings, as they are cheaper in the long run and, in the case of early detection, can help offset the costs of treatment. With the rising awareness of preventive healthcare, the demand for such routine tests is also one of the major aspects driving the market, especially in emerging economies.

By End-Use

In 2023, the largest end-use segment was Physician Referrals, which contributed 53.41% of the global market. Patients are prescribed or referred to diagnostic tests by primary care providers and specialists. This referral pathway is the key driver of pathology lab utilization. Accurate and prompt diagnostic data is essential for physicians to make informed treatment decisions, particularly concerning chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Growth in the volume of tests processed through referrals has also come from increasing collaboration between general practitioners and diagnostic centers. Additionally, private pathology labs often maintain close relationships with physicians and clinics, providing efficient sample collection services and report integration into electronic health records (EHRs), enhancing operational synergy and patient care.

Regional Analysis

North America led the pathology laboratories market in 2023, holding 38.25% of the global share. The region's dominance can be attributed to high healthcare expenditure, regulatory requirements, and the early adoption of digital pathology and AI-enabled diagnostics. The Precision Medicine Initiative and the Cancer Moonshot Program have both amplified funding for diagnostic innovation in the U.S. Moreover, the rising geriatric population and expanding Medicare coverage of laboratory tests also contribute to the market growth. Similarly, the presence of leading diagnostic companies including LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, and Mayo Clinic Laboratories adds to the competitive landscape of the U.S. market.

The region is anticipated to record the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. India, China, and Japan are significantly investing in expanding healthcare infrastructure, including diagnostic laboratory networks, as well as subsidizing health screening programs. Key growth drivers include rising disposable income, urbanization, and increasing awareness in preventive healthcare. In the coming years, government initiatives such as India’s Ayushman Bharat and China’s Healthy China 2030 are expected to drive access to diagnostics in rural and semi-urban areas, opening up enormous opportunities for pathology laboratories.

Recent Developments

LabCorp launched its AI-powered pathology platform in Q4 2023 to enhance efficiency in cancer diagnostics and reduce turnaround times for histopathological evaluations.

In March 2024, Quest Diagnostics partnered with Google Cloud to digitize its nationwide pathology network, aiming to improve diagnostic accuracy and enable remote consultations through AI tools.





