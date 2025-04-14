Angi Co-Founder Angi Hicks Highlights Seasonal Spring Home Maintenance Checklist with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is in the air—and that means more than just deep cleaning. According to Angi’s 2024 State of Home Spending report, 43% of homeowners say stress related to home repairs has increased over the past year—ranking it as their most stressful budget item ahead of healthcare, debt, and childcare. Recently, Angie Hicks, Co-Founder of Angi, participated in a nationwide media tour to share her top spring home maintenance tips.

By staying proactive, you can ensure your home is in top shape and ready to enjoy the warmer months ahead. Below is Angie’s comprehensive checklist for a successful spring home refresh:

Outdoor Preparation and Lawn Care

Now is the time to get lawn care equipment in working order—sharpen tools, charge batteries, and test machines to ensure smooth operation throughout the summer. Prune trees and shrubs that are too close to the home to help prevent potential storm damage and keep your property in great condition.





Outdoor entertaining spaces deserve a refresh, too. Inspect decks and patios for damage, power wash surfaces to remove mold and mildew, and reseal if needed. Be sure to check your roof for missing shingles and clear gutters to protect against costly water damage.





Before temperatures rise, check and reinstall window and door screens, inspect weatherstripping, and lubricate hinges and tracks. It’s also wise to assess siding and foundations for cracks to ensure your home’s exterior is sealed and protected from the elements.





To beat the first heatwave, inspect your HVAC system, replacing air filters, and scheduling professional maintenance if needed. A deep clean inside the home—appliances, rugs, curtains, baseboards, and ceiling fans included—will help create a healthier and more comfortable environment for the season ahead.



Spring is an ideal time to revitalize your home inside and out. By tackling key maintenance tasks and following up with a thorough deep clean, you’ll create a fresher, healthier environment that’s ready for all the fun the season brings. Whether you’re trimming shrubs, washing patio furniture, or finally cleaning the top of that ceiling fan, each small effort adds up to a big impact. And remember, you don’t have to do it all on your own. Find local pros to to help tackle everything on your to-do list.

For more information, visit angi.com

About Angie Hicks

Since 1995, Angie Hicks has been a trusted source for homeowners, helping them find reliable service professionals through Angi (formerly Angie’s List). Inspired by the challenges of finding reputable contractors, she co-founded Angie’s List to provide homeowners with transparent, verified reviews to make informed hiring decisions.

