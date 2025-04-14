Green IT Services Market Size to Surpass USD 69.4 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Sustainability Initiatives and Demand for Energy-Efficient Infrastructure | SNS Insider

Pune, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green IT Services Market Size Analysis:

“The Green IT Services Market was valued at USD 18.8 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 69.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.65% from 2024 to 2032.”

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM Corporation – IBM Green IT Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – HPE GreenLake

Dell Technologies – Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers

Cisco Systems, Inc. – Cisco Energy Management Suite

Microsoft Corporation – Microsoft Azure Sustainability Calculator

Accenture PLC – Accenture Green Cloud

Schneider Electric SE – EcoStruxure IT

SAP SE – SAP Environment, Health, and Safety Management

Johnson Controls – Metasys Building Automation System

Enablon SA – Enablon Sustainability Management Software

Cority Software Inc. – Cority Environmental Management Software

Dakota Software Corp. – Dakota EHS Management Software

Enviance Inc. – Enviance Environmental Data Management

Green Step Solutions – Green IT Auditing Services

Green IT Consulting – Sustainable IT Infrastructure Solutions

Green IT Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 18.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 69.4 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.65% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Organizations are adopting sustainable IT infrastructure to reduce carbon footprints and comply with green regulations.

Emerging Tech and Green IT Drive ICT Transformation Amid Rising Connectivity and Security Demands.

The ICT sector is rapidly evolving with advancements in AI, IoT, and edge computing accelerating digital transformation. The expansion of 5G and fiber optic networks is enhancing global connectivity, while a surge in cybersecurity incidents from 2020 to 2023 underscores the growing need for robust security solutions. Simultaneously, increased adoption of cloud services is fueling demand for hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. The latest trends also emphasize sustainability, with a focus on Green IT Services, including energy-efficient data centers and carbon-aware computing, reflecting a shift toward environmentally responsible digital infrastructure.

The U.S. Green IT Services Market size was USD 5.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

The U.S. Green IT Services market is gaining momentum as organizations prioritize sustainability alongside digital transformation. Growing regulatory pressure and corporate ESG goals are driving demand for energy-efficient data centers, carbon-aware computing, and sustainable IT asset management. Companies are increasingly investing in renewable-powered infrastructure and optimizing resource utilization to reduce environmental impact. The rise of cloud computing and AI is also fueling innovation in green technologies.

By Type: Software Segment Dominates, Services Segment Grows Fastest.

The Software segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as the demand for energy-efficient software, AI-assisted energy management tools, and virtualization software continues to grow. AI, big data analytics, and automation are being leveraged by enterprises to optimize energy consumption in IT infrastructure and reduce carbon footprints. Organizations seeking to achieve net-zero carbon emissions widely deploy green software solutions such as cloud-based energy-monitoring systems, intelligent workload allocation, and sustainable IT asset management platforms.

The services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR whereby organizations resort to consulting, managed services, and sustainability advisory to implement green IT solutions. It is witnessing an increase in demand for energy-efficient IT infrastructure planning, carbon footprint monitoring, and green data center management services.

By Deployment: On-Premises Leads, Cloud Segment Expands Fastest.

The on-premises segments dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as large enterprises and government organizations are sticking to their in-house data centers with customized energy management solutions. As a result, a lot of organizations are moving toward private infrastructure that is less energy-intensive so they can implement green IT and keep their data compliant with security standards.

cloud segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period as the benefits offered by green cloud computing push demand in the market. Companies are moving workloads to carbon-neutral cloud providers supplying renewable energy. AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud to name a few, are driving the transition to sustainable cloud through cost-effective, scalable, and energy-optimized IT solutions for enterprises.

By End-Use: IT & Telecommunications Dominates, Healthcare & Life Sciences Grows Fastest.

The IT & Telecommunications segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, due to a rise in demand for green IT infrastructure, sustainable & energy-efficient data centers, and eco-friendly networks. Global wireless communication companies have provided an ambitious plan for sustainability by investing in green 5G networks, AI-based energy optimization, and renewable energy-assisted information technology operations.

The healthcare & life sciences sector is poised to be the fastest growing with a remarkable CAGR by promoting the need for energy-efficient medical IT systems, green healthcare data centers, and sustainable health technology solutions. As AI-driven diagnostics, telemedicine, and digital health records come to the forefront in multiple regions of the world, there is a growing need at hospitals and research institutions for low-power computing and green IT which can provide greater efficiency while reducing environmental harm.

Green IT Services Market Segmentation:

By Type

Software

Services

BY Deployment

Cloud

On-premises

By End-Use

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail

Government & Public Sectors

Energy & Utilities

Others

Regional Analysis: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest.

North America dominated the market and accounted for 38% of the revenue share, driven by to High adoption of traditional energy-efficient IT solutions and greater environmental sustainability regulations, particularly in countries like the U.S. and Canada, along with the sizeable presence of prominent market players. Investment in green cloud computing, sustainable data centers, and AI-enabled energy management platforms is on the rise across the region. The expansion of the market is attributed to the US government urging the tech ecosystem for carbon neutrality along with initiatives regarding green IT infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing CAGR, Due to the rapid digital transformation, increasing investments in green technology, and government policies vying to favor this region. China, Japan, and India, among other countries, are targeting smart cities, energy-efficient IT installations, and the rapid rollout of renewable energy-driven mega cloud data center expansion.





Recent Developments in the Green IT Services Market (2024)

January 2024 – Microsoft announced the launch of a carbon-neutral Azure cloud region, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable cloud computing.

March 2024 – Google Cloud expanded its carbon footprint tracking and AI-powered energy optimization tools for enterprise customers.

May 2024 – Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced a new sustainability dashboard to help businesses measure and reduce their cloud-related carbon emissions.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Green IT Services Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Green IT Services Market Segmentation, by Deployment

9. Green IT Services Market Segmentation, by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

