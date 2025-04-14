Minuteman Press Franchisees Melanie Collao & Gary Biala Grow Sales Through Key Acquisition & Celebrate 6 Years in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melanie Collao and Gary Biala are the owners of Minuteman Press in Winnipeg since February of 2019, when they opened a brand new location. In September of 2024, Melanie and Gary acquired Rap Printers & Rent-a-Post, a single location operating two distinct businesses with over ten years in business. Melanie says, “This acquisition has been fantastic for our business! We’re on track to double our sales compared to last year.” Melanie and Gary’s Minuteman Press franchise is located at 1599 Dugald Rd #3, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3, Canada.





The acquisition came about with the help of Western Canada Regional VP Neil MacLeod and the post-acquisition transition was made easier with the support of Minuteman Press International. Melanie explains, “Neil dedicated hours to helping us close the deal with the previous owner and supported us throughout the process. This support was especially valuable given Rap Printers & Rent-a-Post’s unique business model – it’s not only a print shop but also a specialist in real estate sign installation services for both residential and commercial agents.”

Melanie continues, “While printing remains an important component of the business, we’ve now expanded to providing efficient on-site sign installations in Winnipeg and nearby municipalities. Minuteman Press International’s guidance helped us integrate the Rent-a-Post services into our FLEX software system, ensuring a smooth transition for our real estate partners.”

She adds, “Merging the companies and managing to consolidate our operations into our main location – without needing to move into a larger space – has resulted in significant cost savings. Neil and the field reps were instrumental, guiding us through the challenges and showing that it's possible to creatively merge operations to make the most of our existing space. With a busy housing market and a growing clientele, these strategic moves position us for continued success.”

Journey to Minuteman Press

Before opening their Minuteman Press franchise in Winnipeg, Melanie and Gary came from different career backgrounds. Melanie says, “I took a Health Information Management course in college and worked at various hospitals as well as an office job for Manitoba Health. Gary studied Commerce and Computer Science in the University of Manitoba. He owns an electronic repair shop close to our Minuteman Press location and has been running that shop since 2016. He wanted to keep growing within the business community and he knew Minuteman Press was going to be the next big thing for us.”

She continues, “Gary and I both decided to check out the Franchise Expo back in 2018 and came across the Minuteman Press booth. I used to make custom mugs and sell them on Facebook Marketplace just for fun and when we saw a mug press at the booth, this got our attention! Things progressed quickly after our first meeting with Neil and we even got to visit some shops in Vancouver to see what it’s all about. Once we attended the training course, we knew we were in good hands. Hearing endless success stories and knowing how much support you will get from the franchise directly definitely let us know we were heading in the right direction.”



“Even though I didn’t have a background in sales or print, we were able to build this business from the ground up with the help of Minuteman Press International. This is one of the things I love about this franchise. Anyone who has the drive to do it and work hard at this business can succeed!” -Melanie Collao

Growing the Business in Winnipeg

Melanie shares what it’s like owning a business in Winnipeg: “Our business community is amazing! We have a pretty tight-knit community with most people wanting to focus on shopping locally. This benefits our business as we are able to help with the endless events that go on around the city.”

Melanie shares her top 3 keys to growth over the past six years:

“ Taking care of customers : With a loyal base from our very first year, we leverage low-hanging opportunities by upselling to customers who already trust our business.

: With a loyal base from our very first year, we leverage low-hanging opportunities by upselling to customers who already trust our business. Internet Marketing Program: The Minuteman Press Internet Marketing Program has significantly boosted our sales by driving numerous online leads. Our fast response times and high-touch approach have been key in converting these leads into new customers.

The Minuteman Press Internet Marketing Program has significantly boosted our sales by driving numerous online leads. Our fast response times and high-touch approach have been key in converting these leads into new customers. Acquisitions: Our latest acquisition has been a major growth driver, doubling both our sales and our team – it has been a true game changer. We're already in the early stages of our next acquisition and have high hopes for what lies ahead.”

Melanie adds, “Wide format printing is certainly our most in-demand service. Our wide format printers are constantly running, keeping us busy. With Rap Printers & Rent-a-Post, we’re now delivering more real estate coroplast signs and other various forms of signage than ever before. We also hope to eventually bring more processes in-house, including additional finishing options, screen printing, embroidery, and more.”

“Print remains vital for any business. Even if customers don’t need every service we offer, there's always something that we can do that adds value. Some clients lean towards digital platforms but still require promotional printed products, while others prefer the traditional, tangible feel of paper. With Minuteman Press being so open to all things print, you are not limited to one type of product. You can tap into any industry with this business. Whether its signage, apparel or promotional products, the opportunity to grow within this business is endless!” -Melanie Collao

Rewards & Advice for Others

When asked about the rewards of owning a business, Melanie answers, “It is an awesome feeling knowing that we are helping businesses in any way we can, through print! This business has also taught Gary and I a lot about ourselves. We know we can do it all if we put our mind to it. It pushes us to be the best versions of ourselves and to keep working towards bigger and better goals that not only benefit us, but also our staff and our customers.”

In conclusion, Melanie shares a few words of advice for others: “Even though you have lots of flexibility to run your business the way you want to, always remember that Minuteman Press International is always there to help and support you along the way. We have remained very close to our Regional VP Neil McLeod, our Senior Support Specialist Ray Leung, and our Field Rep Robin Owen. We have also built relationships with the various shop owners in Western Canada that have shared their own ideas and expertise to help take our business to the next level.”

