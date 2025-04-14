Blockgraph and the 4As Partner to Release New Research About the Power of Household Identity in the New TV Era

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockgraph, the privacy-first data collaboration platform designed to fuel the future of connected TV advertising, and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (“the 4As”) today announced the release of a new research report titled, “Reconvening in the Home: The Power of Household Identity in the New TV Era”. Ahead of this year’s upfronts, the research offers a strategic roadmap, revealing how household identity will increasingly play a central role in shaping upfront negotiations, outcome-based guarantees, multi-screen media planning, and performance-based measurement.

The television landscape continues to shift and marketers and advertisers are faced with a rapidly evolving macroeconomic environment where more sophisticated audience measurement tools are now required to connect households to outcomes.

“Household identity is an important strategy for reimagining how advertisers connect real-world behaviors and decision-making dynamics,” asserted Ashwini Karandikar, EVP, Media Tech & Data at the 4As. “The environment has never been more complex with today’s fragmented TV ecosystem, coupled with the inefficiencies in targeting and gaps in measurement. This research informs advertisers, agencies and publishers about how they can optimize their strategies across platforms while prioritizing consumer privacy and data security."

Key findings and insights from the research include:

The Importance of Household Strategies: The study details why household-level identity is essential for omnichannel advertisers to optimize their campaigns and measure performance across multiple touchpoints. Household identity enables brands to more precisely understand consumer behavior, ensuring more effective targeting and performance assessment. Addressing Privacy Regulations and Signal Loss: With increasing privacy regulations and the diminishing availability of traditional signals like IP addresses and cookies, the report explains how household identity can thrive in this new environment. It also highlights why person-based identity is no longer sufficient and how shifting to a household-first approach is essential for privacy-compliant, effective targeting. Approaches to Household Identity Resolution: The research provides a practical guide to leveraging first-party, second-party, and third-party data for household-level targeting and measurement. By integrating these data sources, marketers can create more comprehensive, accurate audience profiles, driving better campaign outcomes. Steps to Create and Execute a Household Identity Strategy: The report offers a step-by-step guide for marketers looking to future-proof their identity strategy, outlining how to create a robust, scalable approach that ensures long-term success in the rapidly changing advertising ecosystem.

"The household is the heartbeat of how TV is experienced today. When marketers can connect media exposure to real world outcomes at the household level it unlocks a true understanding of performance,” commented Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “The future of TV is predicated on effective outcome-based measurement and campaign planning, but that only works when grounded in high quality, first party identity.”

“This report showcases just how valuable, accurate, and dependable household identity can be in shaping future innovations in TV advertising,” said Jason Brown, Senior Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer for Spectrum Reach. “In today’s advertising environment, embracing household identity data is essential for brands to stay competitive. Blockgraph, and the 4A’s are simplifying that task by providing insights that enable advertisers to effectively target, reach, and measure audiences across all platforms--making the most of their ad budgets."

“With signal loss and growing fragmentation, it is more and more important to ground your strategy in the ability to distinguish households in order to support more accurate audience identity and measurement and to optimize the effectiveness of media spend,” added Carmela Fournier, VP and GM of Data, Comcast Advertising.

The full research report is available for download on the 4A’s website here: https://www.aaaa.org/resource/reconvening-in-the-home-the-power-of-household-identity-in-the-new-tv-era .

About Blockgraph

Blockgraph is a leading privacy-centric identity and data collaboration platform

designed to fuel the future of connected TV advertising. By enabling secure, privacy-focused household identity resolution, the world’s leading media, technology, and information services companies rely on Blockgraph to collaborate with trusted partners—empowering brands and agencies to connect with audiences more effectively, maximizing reach and performance while protecting consumer privacy. Blockgraph is owned by Charter Communications Inc., Comcast NBCUniversal, and Paramount.

About the 4As

The 4As was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower and equip our members to confidently navigate the ever-changing ecosystem of the agency world. We ensure they remain relevant, are positioned to compete, and have the resources to thrive and grow. With a focus on advocacy, talent and creating impact, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4As includes the 4As Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4As Foundation, which advocates for and connects rising talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.