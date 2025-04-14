Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 7 to April 11, 2025

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 7 TO APRIL 11, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 7 to April 11, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6207/04/2025FR0010451203 77 000 22,0356XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6308/04/2025FR0010451204 70 000 21,4008XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6409/04/2026FR0010451205 79 843 20,2273XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6510/04/2026FR0010451206 60 000 21,5265XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6611/04/2027FR0010451207 69 943 20,843XPAR
   TOTAL 356 78621,1870 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

