Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from April 7 to April 11, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 7 TO APRIL 11, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 7 to April 11, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 07/04/2025 FR0010451203 77 000 22,0356 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T63 08/04/2025 FR0010451204 70 000 21,4008 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T64 09/04/2026 FR0010451205 79 843 20,2273 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T65 10/04/2026 FR0010451206 60 000 21,5265 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T66 11/04/2027 FR0010451207 69 943 20,843 XPAR TOTAL 356 786 21,1870

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment