PGT Trucking Launches Dedicated Shipping Solutions with New Executive Appointment

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGT Trucking, Inc., an asset-based carrier offering flatbed, dedicated, international, project cargo and specialized shipping solutions, launches their new Dedicated Solutions group and appoints Ajay Rupramka as Vice President, Dedicated Solutions.

Learn more about PGT Dedicated Solutions here: https://www.pgttrucking.com/pgt-dedicated-solutions/

PGT Dedicated Solutions provides contracted transportation services for customers in need of rate stability, guaranteed capacity and customized equipment and safety protocols. The company offers individualized solutions that can implement a new dedicated service, replace an existing transportation provider, manage a private fleet or support specialized equipment needs. With PGT Dedicated Solutions, customers have flexible options for contract terms, truck/trailer configurations, and personnel management.

“PGT is proud to launch our new business unit of Dedicated Solutions,” stated Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. “We are committed to providing innovative services for our partners. With a dedicated relationship, customers receive guaranteed capacity, improved safety performance, enhanced transportation service and stable rates without the volatility of the traditional one-way and spot market.”

Rupramka joins PGT with nearly 20 years’ experience in both operations and sales roles within the transportation industry. Throughout his career, Rupramka has successfully managed and expanded dedicated fleet operations across multiple companies. At PGT, Rupramka will lead PGT Dedicated Solutions, overseeing the company’s current dedicated accounts and the development of new business opportunities.

“With Ajay’s leadership, PGT Dedicated Solutions will be a tremendous offering for our current and prospective customers,” added Troian. “Ajay’s strategic mindset and motivated approach will make PGT the prominent carrier for dedicated fleets.”

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is an asset-based carrier offering flatbed, dedicated, international, project cargo and specialized shipping solutions. PGT is building the Future of Flatbed® through innovative freight transportation. PGT is recognized as a 2023-2025 Best Fleets to Drive For®. At PGT, “Safety is Everyone’s Job – All the Time.” www.pgttrucking.com

