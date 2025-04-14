BROAD ARROW ANNOUNCES 918 SPYDER WEISSACH AND CARRERA GT AS FINAL ENTRIES FOR PORSCHE AIR|WATER AUCTION

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, has released the complete digital catalog for its second annual Porsche Auction, set for April 26, 2025, in partnership with the Air|Water happening at the Orange County Fairgrounds. The catalog counts 55 Porsche collector cars alongside 20 lots of hard-to-find Porsche memorabilia and one half-scale Dakar Junior child’s car. The Air|Water Auction presents Porsche enthusiasts with the opportunity to bring home supremely collectible Porsche examples worthy of any serious collection, with final featured entries led by rare and desirable modern open-top Porsche performance cars, including a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Martini Racing (Estimate: $2,700,000 - $3,000,000).

The Porsche 918 is a technical tour de force, following in the footsteps of the 959 and Carrera GT before it, yet equally as capable of 30 mph all-electric urban travel as it is of 200 mph track performance. Just 918 Spyders were produced between September 2013 and June 2015, and the car’s performance stats remain astonishing today. Its mid-mounted 4.6-liter dry sump V8, paired with two electric motors—one for each axle—delivers a combined output of 887 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 944 lb-ft of torque in seventh gear. Power is sent through a lightning-fast seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. The optional $84,000 Weissach Package trimmed 90 pounds off the weight by incorporating magnesium wheels, titanium bolts, lighter brakes, and carbon fiber aerodynamic upgrades. As a result, the sprint to 60 mph dropped to just 2.5 seconds.

The car on offer at Broad Arrow’s Porsche Air|Water Auction, limitation number 441, is finished in the classic Porsche racing color of White and is one of only 15 918 Spyders delivered to the U.S. with the highly-desirable Martini Racing graphics package—an homage to Martini’s world-famous title sponsorship of factory Porsche race cars throughout the 1970s and 80s. Also equipped with the desirable Weissach Package, no. 441 has covered fewer than 1,900 miles since new and has been meticulously serviced at Porsche and supercar specialists throughout its life. Offered with its original factory car cover, owner’s manual, and Porsche-supplied build sheet, 918 Spyder number 441 represents a pure opportunity to acquire a supremely collectible example of the record-breaking hypercar.

Offered alongside the 918 Spyder is an unmodified and beautifully preserved example of its predecessor, a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, number 0541 (Estimate: $1,800,000 - $2,100,000). Finished in the ever-popular shade of GT Silver Metallic, the car shows less than 800 original miles and includes several often-missing delivery items, including its complete factory luggage set trimmed in the same Dark Grey leather as the car’s interior, its original books, fitted car cover, tools, centerlock socket, and more. Surely the finest analog supercar of the 2000s, with a naturally aspirated V10, manual transmission, and minimal electronic intervention, this superb example of the Carrera GT offers its next caretaker the chance to experience the peak of an unrepeatable era.

“We’re thrilled to offer the 918 Spyder Weissach as an important milestone in the Porsche marque’s lineage at our Air|Water Auction,” says Alexander Weaver, Senior Car Specialist and VP of Private Sales for Broad Arrow. “When you look at the big three hypercars released in 2013—the McLaren P1, the Ferrari LaFerrari, and the Porsche 918—the 918 is the most user-friendly of all. It offers the best usability, drivability, and relatively easy maintenance, along with ample luggage space, and good looks whether the roof is on or off. The example on offer wears the extremely rare Martini Racing livery, setting it even further apart from the pack. The Carrera GT we’re presenting is also exceptional. As a nearly-new car, it boasts an extensive and meticulous service file, rare accessories included and is both a collector-grade and ready-to-use car—whatever you want it to be.”

Additional modern open-top Porsches on offer include a 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster (Estimate: $400,000 - $450,000), a highly optioned, Lava Orange example of the final 991-generation model produced and one of just 588 for the U.S. market. Rounding out the group is a near-new 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS Weissach, offering an impressive specification, extensive options, and the incredible combination of 911 GT3 power in a mid-engine, open-top package (Estimate: $220,000 - $250,000).

Weaver adds, “Since the post-Covid market boom, Porsche values have remained stronger and more constant than nearly any other collectible brand. There are some models, including the 918, that have continued to find room to grow, as we’ve witnessed with the successful sale of multiple examples over the last year. We’re looking forward to presenting more than 50 of the highest quality and most sought-after Porsches on the market to what is perhaps the hobby’s most passionate group of enthusiasts later this month.”

Additional highlights set for The Porsche Air|Water Auction include some of the Porsche brand’s most iconic and collectible models across decades of production:

An exceptionally preserved, unrestored, matching-numbers 1960 Porsche 356 B Super 90 Coupe (Estimate: $175,000 - $225,000) . Offered with just 49,751 documented original miles, it boasts an unbroken chain of Southern California ownership all its life, including original family ownership from 1960-2024.

. Offered with just 49,751 documented original miles, it boasts an unbroken chain of Southern California ownership all its life, including original family ownership from 1960-2024. A wide selection of desirable 911 iterations offered from The Elfer Collection , alongside an exceptionally preserved, original factory Paint-to-Sample 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster (Estimate: $275,000 - $325,000) and rare matching-numbers Japanese-market 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera MFI Coupe (Estimate: $300,000 - $350,000) .

, alongside an exceptionally preserved, original factory Paint-to-Sample and rare matching-numbers Japanese-market . A highly desirable manual transmission, matching-numbers, and award-winning 1981 Porsche 928 (Estimate: $50,000 - $60,000, offered without reserve) and a compelling black-on-black 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo , optioned with the desirable Touring Package and complete with many original factory components (Estimate: $50,000 - $70,000, offered without reserve) .

and a compelling black-on-black , optioned with the desirable Touring Package and complete with many original factory components . Several emerging modern classic Porsche collectibles including a 2002 Porsche Boxster S (Estimate: $15,000 - $20,000, offered without reserve) offered by Sam Fane of YouTube channel Seen Through Glass following its journey from New York City to Monterey Car Week 2024.

offered by Sam Fane of YouTube channel Seen Through Glass following its journey from New York City to Monterey Car Week 2024. Several factory-built customer racers, including a 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (Estimate: $225,000 - $250,000), a 2003 Porsche 911 GT3 RS with Yankees Network sponsorship campaigned by Orbit Racing (Estimate: $450,000 - $500,000), and a 1996 Porsche 911 Carrera Cup 3.8 (Estimate: $200,000 - $250,000).

The Porsche Air|Water Auction reflects Broad Arrow and Hagerty’s continued commitment to the Porsche community, helping enthusiasts to protect, buy, sell, and enjoy their Porsches. Bidder registration and additional information on all current consignments is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Preview is open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm PT on Friday, April 25, with the auction beginning at 11:00 am PT on Saturday, April 26. The complete digital catalog is now available here.

Editors Notes

Photo Captions and Credit –

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Martini Racing (Credit – Alex Tillman / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Credit – Alex Tillman / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster (Credit – Jeremy Cliff / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions) 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS Weissach (Credit – Jeremy Cliff / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions)

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow is launching its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) - Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

