Integrated Power Services (IPS) Names John Burant to Market General Manager for Mining

Greenville, SC, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management systems, has named John Burant to the position of Market General Manager for Mining. “This reflects the increased focus IPS has placed on supporting customers in the mineral, mined fuel, and fertilizer markets,” said John Zuleger, IPS President and CEO. “Together with recent acquisitions in key mining areas, including the Western US, Canada, Illinois, Appalachian coal regions, and the Southeastern US, Burant will help IPS deliver exceptional aftermarket power management and electromechanical service solutions to improve efficiency and reliability for mining customers.”

Burant joined IPS in November 2024, as Business Development Director for Mining. Prior to his joining IPS, Burant enjoyed a remarkable 37-year career largely in mining services and equipment supply. Most recently, Burant worked for Caterpillar as new product development leader for its energy transition business, which was focused on the electrification of traditionally fuel-driven mining equipment and processes. Prior to Caterpillar, Burant worked for 11 years at Flanders Inc. with roles in engineering, and product and business development, where he led the launch and business growth from the sale of numerous equipment and service innovations for markets in North America and globally. Burant’s career also included time in engineering with P&H/Komatsu. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and received a master’s in engineering management (MSEM) from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

“I’m committed to providing unparalleled support to mining customers,” said Burant. “IPS has created a powerful operational network, with the largest base of engineers, electricians, and technicians. With virtually immediate access to equipment, service, and solutions, we can deliver exceptional responsiveness. This is an exciting time to be in the mining industry.”

Global trade policy changes are expected to result in significant capacity expansions in mined minerals and commodities in North America. “IPS is positioned to further support this critical industry, with significant acquisitions over the last three years to build a service network in proximity to all of the key mining regions in North America,” added Zuleger. “Operating from more than 95 locations across the U.S. and Canada, IPS provides end-to-end services for the efficient use of electricity, from substation, transformer and transmission services, standby power generation solutions, and power engineering services, to switchgear and breakers, motor control centers, drives and starters, electric motor and generator services, and pump and rotating equipment solutions.”



About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) is a leading provider of service, engineering, and remanufacturing for electrical, mechanical, and power management systems. With a focus on industry-specific expertise and a comprehensive range of capabilities, IPS supports critical infrastructure across a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS operates the largest network in the industry, with service and distribution centers, field offices, and strategically located warehouses across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each IPS location is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex challenges, offering access to an extensive global talent pool and resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit www.ips.us.

