Transaction in Own Shares

 Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
15 April 2025

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 14 April 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 41,689
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 329.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 332.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):330.692833

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 85,921 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,659,886 have voting rights and 2,687,917 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE330.69283341,689

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
505332.0008:19:47LSE  
5332.0008:19:47LSE  
358332.0008:36:16LSE  
514330.0010:23:35LSE  
734332.0010:30:03LSE  
868332.0010:30:03LSE  
766331.5010:30:57LSE  
852331.5010:33:47LSE  
842331.5010:33:51LSE  
820332.0010:34:29LSE  
820331.5010:34:34LSE  
820331.5010:35:06LSE  
840331.5010:35:24LSE  
345331.5010:35:58LSE  
455331.0010:57:47LSE  
318331.5011:29:30LSE  
328330.0011:59:50LSE  
304329.5012:38:48LSE  
415329.5012:38:48LSE  
386330.0012:55:48LSE  
409330.0012:55:49LSE  
412330.0012:55:50LSE  
308330.0012:55:50LSE  
53330.0012:55:50LSE  
255330.0012:55:50LSE  
308330.0012:55:50LSE  
308330.0012:55:50LSE  
140330.0012:55:50LSE  
460330.0012:55:51LSE  
308330.0012:55:51LSE  
145330.0012:55:52LSE  
302330.0012:55:53LSE  
308330.0012:55:53LSE  
122330.0012:55:53LSE  
186330.0012:55:53LSE  
308330.0012:55:53LSE  
100330.0012:55:53LSE  
208330.0012:55:53LSE  
308330.0012:55:53LSE  
308330.0012:55:54LSE  
115330.0012:55:56LSE  
193330.0012:55:56LSE  
308330.0012:55:56LSE  
165330.0012:55:56LSE  
143330.0012:55:56LSE  
685330.0012:57:29LSE  
308330.0012:57:29LSE  
308330.0012:57:29LSE  
815330.0012:57:29LSE  
308330.0012:57:29LSE  
308330.0012:57:29LSE  
308330.0012:57:30LSE  
308330.0012:57:30LSE  
308330.0012:57:30LSE  
308330.0012:57:30LSE  
308330.0012:57:30LSE  
308330.0012:57:30LSE  
308330.0012:57:52LSE  
799330.0012:57:52LSE  
46330.0012:57:52LSE  
840330.0012:58:04LSE  
913330.0012:58:04LSE  
867329.5014:02:21LSE  
991329.0014:02:21LSE  
936331.0014:33:03LSE  
983331.0014:33:03LSE  
980330.5014:35:20LSE  
935331.0014:47:21LSE  
32331.0014:47:21LSE  
956331.0014:47:21LSE  
939331.5014:56:10LSE  
933331.5014:56:10LSE  
176330.5015:09:25LSE  
1,046331.0015:18:23LSE  
1,339331.0015:18:24LSE  
954331.0015:18:25LSE  
308331.0015:18:25LSE  
308331.0015:18:25LSE  
308331.0015:18:25LSE  
6331.0015:18:25LSE  
302331.0015:18:25LSE  
1,008331.0015:18:25LSE  
386331.0015:18:26LSE  
945331.0015:18:26LSE  
102331.0015:18:27LSE  
608331.0015:18:27LSE  
380331.0015:18:28LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


