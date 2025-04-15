Axonius Appoints Former Disney CISO Ryan Knisley as Chief Product Strategist

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, today announced the appointment of Ryan Knisley as Chief Product Strategist. Knisley brings over a decade of technology and security leadership, most recently serving as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Walt Disney. Prior to his role at Disney, Knisley was the CISO for Costco.

In his new role at Axonius, Knisley will provide strategic guidance on enhancing the company’s security product portfolio while serving as a key external voice, engaging directly with customers to align Axonius’ solutions with their evolving security needs.

“Ryan’s extensive experience as one of the top CISOs in the world is set to have a significant impact on the next phase of Axonius’ journey,” said Dean Sysman, CEO of Axonius. “We are at a pivotal stage of growth where our products are fulfilling critical industry needs. With Ryan’s guidance and strategic thinking, we will be able to fully capitalize on our current market opportunity.”

“I’ve been lucky to have a long and storied career in cybersecurity, but nothing excites me quite like what Axonius is doing,” said Ryan Knisley. “Axonius is solving problems that most cybersecurity and IT teams face every day—challenges around visibility, complexity and actionability. As a long-time customer, I’ve experienced firsthand the power of Axonius and the meaningful impact it’s had on my teams and organization. It’s not just another tool—it’s become foundational to how we manage and secure our environment.”

Knisley’s leadership will focus on deepening Axonius’ product vision, ensuring its solutions remain at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. He will work closely with customers and industry leaders to drive meaningful enhancements to Axonius’ platform, reinforcing its position as the trusted choice for organizations seeking clarity and control over their cyber asset landscape.

Axonius transforms asset intelligence into intelligent action. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization’s IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence. Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers the lifecycle of millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

