TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BLDRH360
Issuer Name
OSB GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States of America
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
11-Apr-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
14-Apr-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached4.936697%0.255919%5.192616%19,191,116
Position of previous notification (if applicable)5.030000%0.330000%5.360000% 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BLDRH360 18,245,280 4.936697%
Sub Total 8.A18,245,2804.936697%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right to RecallN/AN/A32,2860.008736%
Sub Total 8.B1 32,2860.008736%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Cash Settled – Equity SwapsN/AN/ACash913,5500.247183%
Sub Total 8.B2 913,5500.247183%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings IncJPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited   
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings IncJ.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc.   
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Limited   
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings IncJ.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc   

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia) Inc. (100%)
JPMorgan Asset Management (Asia Pacific) Limited. (100%)

JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc
J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management, Inc. (100%)
12. Date of Completion
14-Apr-2025
13. Place Of Completion
Hyderabad, India


