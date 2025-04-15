Aqua-Tots Swim School Sheds Light on Common Drowning Misconceptions During National Water Safety Month

Mesa, Arizona, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the countdown to summer begins, Aqua-Tots Swim School is reminding families about the crucial importance of water safety. In honor of National Water Safety Month this May, the largest international swim school franchise is urging parents to rethink outdated assumptions about drowning prevention and take proactive steps to keep their families safe in and around water.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages one to four and the second leading cause for children five to 14 (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Tragedies often occur when adults mistakenly believe certain safety measures are enough to prevent drowning.

“A lot of what parents think they know about water safety simply isn’t true,” said Lindsay Thayer, Franchise Owner and Aqua-Tots SpokesMom. “Drowning happens quickly, quietly and often when adults are nearby but distracted. Clearing up these misconceptions is the first step toward a safer summer.”

Top 5 Water Safety Myths Parents Still Believe

1. "I’ll hear my child if they’re struggling."

Drowning is silent, and victims rarely splash or call for help. When children are in or near water, parents should be distraction-free and actively supervising within arm’s reach.

2. "Floaties keep kids safe."

Inflatable arm floaties can create a false sense of security and don’t teach real swimming skills. According to the United States Swim School Association, “Floaties put swimmers in a vertical position, which is the opposite of the position you want to be in when swimming. A horizontal position is essential for effective swimming and floaties can hinder achieving this posture.” Coast Guard-approved life jackets are the only recommended flotation devices.



3. "A lifeguard is watching, so I don’t have to."

Lifeguards are trained for emergencies but cannot replace constant parental supervision. Caregivers should always stay within arm’s reach of young swimmers.



4. "Drowning only happens in deep water."

Drowning can happen in as little as two inches of water, including bathtubs, kiddie pools and buckets. Vigilance is essential around all water sources.



5. "Swimsuit color doesn’t matter."

Light colors and blue, green and grey swimsuits blend in with the water, making it harder to spot a struggling swimmer. Bright, neon-colored swimwear improves visibility.

Aqua-Tots recommends that parents take action for a safer summer. Four-sided fences with self-latching gates and locks should surround backyard pools. Additionally, children should start swim lessons early, as formal lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% (National Institutes of Health).

Aqua-Tots Swim School has been the worldwide leader in water safety education for more than 30 years, offering eight levels of instruction for kids four months to 12 years old. With flexible schedules, expert instructors and a proven curriculum, Aqua-Tots helps children develop confidence and essential water safety skills. Parents should enroll their child before summer to ensure they are prepared. To find a location near you, visit aqua-tots.com/location-finder.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.



Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 170 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

