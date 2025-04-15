Purpose Investments to Launch World’s First Spot Solana ETF

TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”), the firm behind the world’s first spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, is set to launch the world’s first spot Solana ETF — Purpose Solana ETF (ticker: SOLL). The ETF is expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 16, 2025, and is designed to offer direct spot exposure to Solana along with attractive staking rewards, powered by Purpose’s proprietary in-house validator infrastructure, a product feature that eliminates third-party costs and may result in higher net rewards for investors.

“Solana represents the next wave of blockchain innovation — lightning-fast, scalable, and powering real-world applications. Launching the world’s first spot Solana ETF is a natural next step for Purpose. With SOLL, we will combine direct access to this rapidly growing ecosystem with built-in staking rewards powered by Purpose’s validator infrastructure — giving investors a secure and easy way to earn more from investing in Solana,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer, Purpose Investments.

With SOLL, investors will gain regulated access to Solana’s high-performance blockchain without needing digital wallets or exchanges. The ETF will be available in CAD-hedged (ticker: SOLL), CAD non-hedged (ticker: SOLL.B), and USD non-hedged (ticker: SOLL.U) units.

This launch further strengthens Purpose’s status as a global leader in digital asset ETF innovation and as Canada’s largest digital asset ETF manager. To date, Purpose’s crypto suite lineup includes:

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (BTCC) and Purpose Ether ETF (ETHH): The world’s first spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, offering regulated access, high liquidity, and a strong track record – backed by advanced features for active traders and tactical allocators.

The world’s first spot Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, offering regulated access, high liquidity, and a strong track record – backed by advanced features for active traders and tactical allocators. Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF (BTCY) and Purpose Ether Yield ETF (ETHY): Yield-generating ETFs that use covered call strategies to help investors earn income from their Bitcoin and Ether holdings.

Yield-generating ETFs that use covered call strategies to help investors earn income from their Bitcoin and Ether holdings. Purpose Ether Staking Corp. ETF (ETHC.B): A staking-focused Ether ETF, giving investors access to Ethereum’s proof-of-stake rewards in a regulated structure.



As blockchain technology transforms financial markets, Purpose remains committed to bridging traditional finance with the future of decentralized and emerging financial technology, helping investors navigate the evolving digital economy with confidence. To learn more about Solana’s investment opportunity, check out Purpose’s blog and whitepaper. To explore the full suite of crypto ETFs, visit the Purpose Digital Assets Suite.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $22 billion in assets under management, focused on client-centric innovation across ETFs and investment funds. Purpose is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent financial technology company led by entrepreneur Som Seif.

For further information, please email us at info@purposeinvest.com.

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

