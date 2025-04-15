Brera Holdings Celebrates Inaugural LOVB Pro Volleyball Championship as Former UYBA Stars Lead Austin to Historic Victory Over Omaha

LOVB Austin became the first League One Volleyball champion, with former UYBA (Brera Holdings subsidiary) players Carli Lloyd, Julianne Faucette, and Alessia Gennari

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s sports teams through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, proudly celebrates a historic moment as Austin claims the championship title 3-0 in straight sets against Omaha in the inaugural season of League One Volleyball (LOVB), the first professional women’s volleyball league in the United States. The win carries special significance for Brera Holdings, the majority owner of Italy’s UYBA Volley Busto Arsizio (“UYBA”)—one of the most storied women’s volleyball clubs in Europe based north of Milan, and a key development ground for three of Austin’s star players: Carli Lloyd, Julianne Faucette, and Alessia Gennari.

A new chapter in women’s volleyball history was written this season—filled with emotion, talent, and remarkable comeback stories. At the heart of Austin’s triumph lies a powerful legacy from UYBA, where these three athletes built their international reputations.

Veteran setter and Olympic medalist Carli Lloyd, who once captained the UYBA squad, brought her trademark leadership and precision to the court, orchestrating the offense with calm authority. Alongside her, Julianne Faucette, a powerful outside hitter and another UYBA alumna, delivered critical points during decisive moments of the tournament.

But it was Alessia Gennari who captured the hearts of fans on both sides of the Atlantic. The talented Italian spiker delivered a standout season in Austin, showcasing her class and experience on the global stage. Now, in a full-circle moment that has thrilled supporters, Gennari will return to UYBA for the 2025/26 season—marking a highly anticipated homecoming for one of the club’s most beloved stars.

“This victory is more than a proud moment for UYBA—it’s a testament to the global caliber of talent our club continues to develop,” said Pierre Galoppi, CEO of Brera Holdings. “We are incredibly proud to see Carli, Julianne, and Alessia shine on the U.S. stage and thrilled to welcome Alessia back toUYBA.”

The Global Momentum of Women’s Volleyball

Austin’s triumph is emblematic of the rapid growth and rising ambition in women’s volleyball. The launch of LOVB has ushered in a new era for the sport in the United States—bringing elite international talent to American audiences, attracting new sponsors and media interest, and expanding career pathways for women athletes.

Across Europe, clubs like UYBA remain central to the sport’s ecosystem—serving as elite training grounds and cultural institutions that nurture top-tier players. As the women’s game grows in scale and reach, Brera Holdings is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge between these worlds, leveraging its multi-club model to create international talent pipelines and long-term value in women's sports.

Austin’s championship win is more than just a sporting milestone—it represents the future of women’s volleyball: fast-paced, global, and commercially ascendant. And for the fans in Busto Arsizio, it is a moment of pride that blends cherished memories with fresh hopes for the seasons ahead.

