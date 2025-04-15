EllisDon Launches Base Design™ for Canadian Affordable Housing

Mississauga, ON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Community Builders has launched Base Design™, an innovative solution to address the urgent need for rapid housing development across Canada. This licensable, scalable 'kit-of-parts' template is designed to expedite the creation of affordable housing.

The adaptable templates of Base Design lay the groundwork for multi-unit developments up to ten storeys high, effectively filling the void between low-rise buildings and high-density residences.

Aiming to abbreviate the design process for non-profits, Indigenous groups, and government agencies, Base Design enhances their ability to execute housing projects more efficiently. By utilizing standardized designs, housing providers and their development partners can now complete projects with greater speed, lower costs, and less risk.

“Bringing Base Design to the affordable housing sector is an important milestone,” said Nick Gefucia, Senior Vice President, EllisDon Community Builders. “As part of our suite of development services, it is the head start housing providers need to tackle Canada’s huge supply gap and will make a meaningful impact on communities nationwide.”

Fully compliant with Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) Affordable Housing Fund criteria, Base Design meets the high standards required for energy efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and accessibility. It also accommodates specific regional housing needs. Gaining recognition for its potential, Base Design was a finalist in CMHC's Housing Supply Challenge and has garnered endorsements from housing providers across Canada.

As part of EllisDon Community Builders' comprehensive development services, Base Design is complemented by a new, free proforma tool on the company's website. This tool generates a swift, accurate assessment of the viability of affordable housing projects. Housing providers can use the tool to gain early clarity on technical and financial aspects of their projects, enabling them to present well-founded proposals to funders and stakeholders.

For more information, please visit: communitybuilders.ellisdon.com

To access the new Base Design™ tool, please visit: communitybuilders.ellisdon.com/free-proforma

