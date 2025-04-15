Shiplify Delivers Visible, Actionable Location Data to Uttermost

– Shiplify’s location data helps furniture retailers tackle accessorial challenges and deliver exceptional customer experiences –

ATLANTA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiplify , the primary accessorial revenue identifier for carriers, shippers and third party logistics (3PL) providers, has significantly improved billing accuracy and operational efficiency for Uttermost , a leading furniture manufacturer. By addressing the challenges of unforeseen accessorial charges, Shiplify has transformed Uttermost’s logistics processes, reducing billing disputes, fostering stronger carrier relationships and enhancing the customer experience.

Before integrating with Shiplify, Uttermost faced ongoing challenges with blind spots in accessorial visibility, such as liftgate or residential delivery requirements, resulting in invoice discrepancies, strained carrier relationships and inefficiencies in billing workflows. These issues disrupted Uttermost’s ability to provide seamless customer service and undermined operational trust.

“Accessorial transparency is a game-changer in the furniture and white-glove delivery industries,” said North Winship, President, Shiplify. “Identifying liftgate and residential delivery needs, along with precise location data, ensures furniture providers like Uttermost can operate efficiently while exceeding customer expectations.”

Since the company has started leveraging Shiplify’s services, Uttermost has effectively resolved their accessorial charge headaches. The integration enabled Uttermost to automatically identify accessorial needs during order submission, delivering greater transparency and accuracy in invoicing. This robust system ensured carriers had detailed insight into accessorial requirements, significantly reducing billing discrepancies.

“It's been tremendous; we’ve seen a 75% reduction in unexpected accessorial fees,” said Teddy Pekalski, Director of Innovation at Uttermost. “Our delivery operations and carrier relationships are significantly better than where we were before Shiplify.”

Uttermost has also experienced improvements in their revenue operations, including a notable reduction in billing disputes and enhanced workflow efficiency. Clear visibility into shipping requirements has minimized surprise fees, fostering greater trust with both carriers and customers. This transparency has also improved accountability in the billing process, as fewer missed accessorials have reduced discrepancies.

The streamlined logistics have freed up internal resources, allowing employees to focus on strategic improvements rather than administrative tasks. Additionally, the accurate billing and improved processes have strengthened relationships with carriers, promoting smoother workflows and building long-term trust.

Buoyed by their success, Uttermost plans to expand their use of Shiplify’s tools further. Uttermost aims to add a freight estimator directly to their website, powered by Shiplify, offering customers the ability to self-identify their shipping needs. This update is expected to be available in the Fall of 2025.

About Shiplify

Shiplify provides accurate, real-time access to location data, aiding in the identification of LTL accessorials such as residential, limited access and lift-gate requirements. By aligning carriers, shippers and 3PLs, Shiplify increases transparency and eliminates the headaches associated with these fees. Shiplify’s various API endpoints cater to different technology needs and use cases, ensuring seamless data integration. Connect to Shiplify and streamline your shipping operations today.

About Uttermost

Uttermost offers a diverse product line including furniture, mirrors, wall decor, art, lamps, lighting fixtures, rugs, accessories, and outdoor furniture. Our brands include Uttermost, REVELATION, and Salt & Light.

The Uttermost family spans hundreds of employees across Virginia, Texas, California, and Asia, along with a network of over one hundred sales and service representatives worldwide. We’re honored to partner with some of the world’s most prestigious home-furnishing retailers, interior designers, and hospitality projects, providing exceptional products and services. While we don’t sell directly to consumers, our collections are available through approved retailers

