Versaterm Launches Next-Generation MDT UI for Connected Responder Efficiency and Safety

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, announced today the release of its next-generation user interface for the Versaterm Mobile Data Terminal (MDT). The upgraded version of the company’s flagship MDT application offers a more streamlined and user-friendly experience that enables first responders to do their jobs more efficiently and safely.

"The Mesa Police Department continually seeks advanced technologies with robust solutions to enhance officer safety, improve efficiency and streamline operations. Versaterm’s MDT application provides real-time, in-field information that seamlessly integrates with multiple Versaterm platforms, including RMS. Its new user interface enables officers to quickly access and input information they need to make informed decisions,” said Cory McDowell, Sergeant, Mesa Police Department.

Built on its best-in-class Versaterm CAD system, the Versaterm MDT extends the CAD capabilities to public safety vehicles, ensuring first responders have the most up-to-date information. The enhanced interface introduces significant improvements to elevate usability and functionality:

Streamline Tasks – Advanced touch-enabled interface with multi-touch gesture support, offering a more modern, intuitive user experience

– Advanced touch-enabled interface with multi-touch gesture support, offering a more modern, intuitive user experience Map and Geolocate – Improved integration of maps and geolocation capabilities enable agencies to push map configuration updates over the air, simplifying upkeep and increasing agency efficiency

– Improved integration of maps and geolocation capabilities enable agencies to push map configuration updates over the air, simplifying upkeep and increasing agency efficiency Customize Displays – Extensive personalization options empower agencies to tailor settings for role-based, individual or group workflows

– Extensive personalization options empower agencies to tailor settings for role-based, individual or group workflows Proactive Status Refresh – Automatic, real-time call, dispatch and other updates for all units ensure that responders have the most accurate information at their fingertips

– Automatic, real-time call, dispatch and other updates for all units ensure that responders have the most accurate information at their fingertips Intelligence Optimization – Prioritized, relevant information enables responders to react more rapidly and safely





“First responders today want more functionality and simplicity from their CAD MDT software; our next-generation interface ensures they are not just connected but are empowered with situational awareness through field-focused technology,” said Rohan Galloway-Dawkins, Chief Product Officer of Versaterm. “This milestone underscores our commitment to public safety professionals and the communities they serve.”

To explore the mobile solutions designed for public safety within Versaterm’s purpose-built ecosystem, visit versaterm.com .

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. Formed in 1977, we are on a journey to build an ecosystem that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn , or X (formerly Twitter) .